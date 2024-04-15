Rescue Video Shows Rush to Save Woman Trapped in Car That Flipped Over When Tornado Struck

Officer Rodney West of the Slidell Police Department discovered the woman's car on its side in a McDonald's parking lot moments after the twister passed

Slidell Police Department/Facebook Body camera footage from a Slidell police officer shows the moment a woman is rescued from her car after a tornado tore through town on April 10

Body camera footage shows the moments a police officer found and helped rescue a woman from a car that flipped during a tornado in Slidell, Louisiana

The EF-2 tornado reportedly came with 120 mph winds and traveled more than nine miles in 10 minutes

The woman managed to walk away from the wreckage on her own following the rescue

Footage captured by a Louisiana police officer’s body camera showed the harrowing rescue of a woman who was trapped in an overturned car following a tornado.

The Slidell Police Department released the footage Friday, which shows Officer Rodney West’s efforts to save the woman from the SUV that had flipped on its side on Wednesday, April 10, which delivered 120 mph winds and traveled more than nine miles in 10 minutes, according to NOLA.com.

The clip showed West running into a McDonald’s parking lot, where he found the vehicle on its side. He then realized someone was inside.

“Are you okay?” West yelled from outside the car. The woman seemed to respond, but it is unclear what she said. The officer then replied, “We’ve got somebody coming to help you, okay?”

After checking in with the employees inside the McDonald’s building, West returned to the car to check on the woman, who did not indicate that she was injured.

“Are you scared a little?” West then asked, to which she nodded her head. “Alright, me too, okay?” the officer continued. “You’ll be alright.”

West continued to comfort the woman unless crews arrived with the equipment needed to pull her from the vehicle.



Members of the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1 eventually arrived with the tools and helped extract the woman from the car, according to the SPD.

A short time later, the woman walked away from the wreckage on her own, and officers escorted her into the McDonald’s building.



“This is real folks,” the SPD wrote on its Facebook page. “This is one of MANY heroic actions taken on a daily basis.”

West told FOX Weather he personally “rode through the tornado” that plowed through town, causing “total devastation” and a “catastrophic loss of property” along the way.

"This was just such power that was in such a concentrated area that it was overwhelming," the officer recalled. "My visibility in my car, while my car was shaking and everything, was absolute zero."

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry is set to inspect the tornado damage in Slidell on Monday, according to NBC affiliate WDSU.

