Rescued Langley horses up for adoption

A group of horses rescued from a Langley farm in December have been rehabilitated and are now ready for adoption.

The B.C. SPCA seized 27 horses who suffered from malnutrition, overgrown hooves, rain scald from not having shelter and other untreated injuries. The B.C. SPCA said the horses were found living among hazards, debris and in unsanitary conditions.

Eileen Drever, the senior animal protection officer with the B.C. SPCA, says the society has spent up to $30,000 taking care of the 27 horses.

"These horses have been through a lot," Drever said. "Some have emotional and physical scars that will take time to heal."

Drever says the SPCA has full legal ownership of the animals and the organization is looking for people to adopt the animals.

However, she says the right candidate is someone who appreciates the seriousness of taking care of a horse.

"We don't want someone on a whim to come and adopt a horse," she said. "They need to make sure it's going to be a lifelong commitment."

Some of the horses ended up at the Good Shephard barn in Surrey where they have been slowly rehabilitated.

Christie Lewis, an animal management support worker with the organization, said the horses she works with at Good Shepherd are a friendly bunch and have recovered with care and attention.

"The fact that we can give [them] those skills and hopefully send [them] on to the life that [they] deserve to live is awesome," Lewis said.

For adoption information, please contact the B.C. SPCA at (604) 574-1711.

