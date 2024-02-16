Rescued Marmoset Enjoys Chin Scratches at Oakland Zoo

A rescued marmoset named Estrela enjoyed plenty of chin scratches at the Oakland Zoo, footage shows.

Footage posted to X on Friday, February 16, shows Estrela leaning her head back to accept chin scratches from a small tube brush.

“As primates, a big part of marmosets’ lives is grooming,” the Oakland Zoo said. “And just like humans, these little mammals can get very relaxed or even fall asleep while being groomed.”

According to local news reports, Estrela was rescued by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Wildlife Confiscation Network in January, after being illegally owned as a pet in a private residence. Estrela will remain at the Oakland Zoo until her quarantine period is over, after which she will be moved to her forever home at Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation in Texas. Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful