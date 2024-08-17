Rescued Mountain Lion Cub Thriving at Oakland Zoo

Oakland Zoo gave a “cubdate” on August 16, saying that the male mountain lion cub that was rescued and brought in to the zoo’s vet hospital in early August was “continuing to grow and explore”.

The cub, named Briar, was found in California’s El Dorado County by a local resident. After no mother was found, “the decision was made to save this orphaned cub,” the zoo said in a prior post.

Briar now weighs 6 pounds and is “running, jumping, and climbing well in his new space,” the zoo said. Credit: Oakland Zoo via Storyful