Rescued Sea Turtle Returns to Ocean Minus a Flipper

After surviving a boat strike and entanglement in a crab trap, a 365-pound green sea turtle was returned to the ocean off Key West, Florida, on September 19, minus one flipper.

The turtle, named Cooter B, was rescued last month by a group of recreational boaters who found her stranded on a sandbar, entangled in a trap line, the Turtle Hospital said.

Cooter B underwent surgery to amputate her front flipper, which had been severely damaged. Veterinarians also removed a piece of aluminum propeller embedded in her shell.

“The best place for her is back home in the wild,” Bette Zirkelbach, from the Turtle Hospital, said. “She’s a strong, resilient fighter!” Credit: Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission via Storyful

