Rescued serval cat rehomed at Dartmoor Zoo

A serval cat has been rehomed at Dartmoor Zoo after its previous owner was found guilty of unnecessary harm to animals.

In May 2024, Terrence Moore, director of the Cat Survival Trust in Welwyn, Hertfordshire, was found guilty of four charges of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.

Dartmoor Zoo said the cat, called Churchill, would remain in an off-show enclosure for a 30-day quarantine, giving him time to adjust to his new environment.

The zoo's CEO David Gibson said he was "delighted" to be able to offer a new home to the serval cat.

Dartmoor Zoo has been working with Hertfordshire Zoo and The Big Cat Sanctuary - which is currently housing 28 rescued cats - whilst attempting to find them new homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dartmoor Zoo's CEO David Gibson said he could not praise the management and staff at Hertfordshire Zoo and the Big Cat Sanctuary enough "for the commitment they have shown in stepping in and ensuring the welfare of the cats affected was prioritised".

'Rich, rewarding and stimulating'

He added: "We are delighted to be able to offer a new home for one of the animals and Churchill the male serval will be a great addition to our collection.

"Once he has completed his quarantine he will be placed into an outdoor enclosure where he will have plenty of space to display all his natural behaviours."

Mr Gibson said: "Churchill has very obviously had a very difficult life to date, and we are going to be working very hard to make sure that the rest of his natural life is rich, rewarding and stimulating."

ADVERTISEMENT

The zoo said he would be joined by a female serval named Sabra in the outdoor enclosure.

Follow BBC Devon on X, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links