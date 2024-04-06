Rescuers airdrop aid to elementary schools in Taiwan after quake
When Rev. Christian Schreiner first looked into taking a mandatory French language test to obtain his Canadian citizenship, he was shocked to find out his exam would be sent to France for final evaluation.Schreiner, dean of the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Quebec City, started his application when he heard that his country of birth, Germany, had approved legislation to end a ban on holding dual citizenship.The longtime permanent resident of Canada had been waiting for this moment for 16 year
The Calgary Catholic School District says budget challenges have forced it to cut new enrolment for two of its specialized programs, including one that supports students with a range of learning disabilities.Starting in the 2024-25 school year, the CCSD will no longer be accepting new students for the Learning Enhancements and Development (LEAD) program and the gifted education program that's designed for students who are seen as academically exceptional in one or more disciplines.The decision c
Nearly a year after graduating from Carleton University with a degree in engineering physics, Surya Nareshan is still struggling to find employment.Nareshan, who lives in Ottawa, has applied for dozens of positions since May — mostly in software engineering and optics. While he's made it through multiple rounds of interviews, including elaborate proficiency testing, he hasn't yet found a permanent job."I've applied to 80-plus jobs at this point, and often you don't even hear back," the 24-year-o
Ottawa police have charged a driver hired to transport vulnerable and special needs students with multiple sexual offences after allegedly assaulting a high school student in February.In a news release Friday, police said on Feb. 23, a van driver for a high school in the Vanier area allegedly "locked the doors and drove away from the drop-off zone before the last student on board was able to exit." The driver allegedly parked at another school's parking area and "forced the student to perform a
Students in Alaska's capital walkout and marched the statehouse to protest Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s latest education veto and the Legislature’s failure to override it. (AP Video by Becky Bohrer)
OAKVILLE, Ont. — Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province is putting $1.3 billion toward building and expanding schools. He says the money will go toward creating 27,093 new student spaces and 1,759 child-care spaces. It is part of a planned $16 billion over the next 10 years to build schools and child-care spaces, as announced in the province's recent budget. Lecce says he has also introduced a plan to cut construction timelines in half, encouraging boards to standardize the d
Some school districts decide to stay open despite troubling conditions for drivers
(Bloomberg) -- College hoops star Jack Gohlke’s three-pointers helped Oakland University upset a college basketball behemoth, the University of Kentucky, in the NCAA tournament. Now, he’s helping his school as it prepares to tap the bond market. Most Read from BloombergTurkey Joins NATO Allies in Suspending Europe Arms TreatySaudis Scale Back Ambition for $1.5 Trillion Desert Project NeomNY Area Rattled by 4.8 Magnitude Quake, Followed by AftershockZimbabwe Announces New Currency Called the ZiG,
President Joe Biden will announce his latest effort to broaden student loan relief next week for new categories of borrowers, according to three people familiar with the plans, nearly a year after the Supreme Court foiled his administration’s first attempt to cancel debt for millions who attended college. Biden will detail the plan Monday in Madison, Wisconsin, where the flagship campus of the University of Wisconsin is located. The actual federal regulations — outlining who would qualify to get their student loan debt reduced or eliminated — are not expected to be released then, said the people, who were granted anonymity to detail a proposal not yet made public.
The Ontario government will be putting $1.3 billion in funding towards building and expanding schools across the province, following the 2024 budget.In a news release Thursday, the provincial government said it plans to support the construction and expansion of 60 schools in Ontario. It was not immediately clear how many of the schools would be expanded or how many would be new constructions.The expansions are expected to create a total of 27,093 new student spaces and 1,759 child-care spots."Th
The last few days have been agonizing, said Kendrah Wong, as she mourns for her son, who was killed in a dog attack earlier this week in south Edmonton.Kache Grist, 11, was a creative boy with a wild imagination, who liked to draw and make his own plushies, Wong said. He was also polite, kind and always willing to help someone."He's just the sweetest boy ever," she told CBC News Thursday. "He held the door for ladies. He helped them walk across the street if they needed a hand. He was so gentle.
The 79-year-old driver of a car that ran into a troop of girl guides in 2021, killing an eight-year-old girl and injuring others, on Friday was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death and seven counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.Jurors announced the verdict for Petronella McNorgan on Friday morning after two days of deliberations. When the decision was read, McNorgan remained stoic. Some people in the gallery gasped; others wept and embraced. Crown prosecutors argued thr
