Rescuers attempt to recover truck swallowed by sinkhole in Japan
STORY: :: Rescuers race to help a 74-year-old man
whose truck fell into a sinkhole in Japan
:: Saitama Prefecture, Japan
:: January 28, 2025
The trailer of the truck was retrieved by rescuers in Yashio city, but a 74-year-old man is still trapped inside the truck and is unresponsive as of Wednesday (January 29), national broadcaster NHK reported.
A second sinkhole opened nearby in the early hours of Wednesday, according to NHK.
Authorities have warned residents of more holes emerging nearby and a potential gas leak, encouraging evacuation within a 200-metre radius of the sinkhole.