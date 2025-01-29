Rescuers attempt to recover truck swallowed by sinkhole in Japan

STORY: :: Rescuers race to help a 74-year-old man

whose truck fell into a sinkhole in Japan

:: Saitama Prefecture, Japan

:: January 28, 2025

The trailer of the truck was retrieved by rescuers in Yashio city, but a 74-year-old man is still trapped inside the truck and is unresponsive as of Wednesday (January 29), national broadcaster NHK reported.

A second sinkhole opened nearby in the early hours of Wednesday, according to NHK.

Authorities have warned residents of more holes emerging nearby and a potential gas leak, encouraging evacuation within a 200-metre radius of the sinkhole.