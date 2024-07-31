Rescuers Improvise Device to Save 14-Month-Old Who Fell Down 10-Foot Hole

Quick-thinking police and firefighters in Moundridge, Kansas, rescued a toddler from a deep hole on July 28, using an improvised catchpole device.

Police said 14-month-old Bentley fell down a 10-to-12-foot pipe next to a house and was trapped upright.

Footage captured by the body-worn camera of Officer Wagner of the Moundridge Police Department shows Wagner and other first responders creating a makeshift catchpole

Video Transcript

He heads up.

He's ok.

He was, he was standing up.

He said, hey, buddy, Brick down there.

Ok, we're gonna get you out, Bentley.

It's ok. What's, what's your name?

Big guy.

Ok. What's his name?

Bentley?

Ok.

It's all right.

Oh, please, Bentley.

Boy, she was just walking around and I guess he stepped on this thing and the lid.

Ok. Ok, we're good.

He's good.

He's all right.

He's breathing, he's crying, which is a great thing.

We're in good shape.

He might have landed on the brick.

Yeah.

Well, we'll figure all that out when we get out of there.

I don't know if you need it longer than that or what, but that's where you started getting good ideas.

Any one of you fire guys come up with that?

Is it glued on there?

Do we double check that and make sure it's not gonna five that we, here we go.

He won't be strong enough to hold on to that.

If he grabs it, we're gonna hook I handed him.

Do you wanna try to go to tell all what we're gonna do?

Bentley.

Bentley, boy, we're getting almost right here.

You drive the car.

Hey, Bentley.

Bentley, listen to me, Bud.

I need you to stand up.

He's not, not Falco.

Can you use that pole on one side to stretch out a loop on the rope?

Give me like, does that make sense?

Keep, use that to pin the rope to one side?

What's your idea?

Run that, run that rope down there?

You want, you want a catch pole basically?

OK. We'll just, we'll just make a quick catch poll.

You got that.

Yeah.

Y yeah.

Ok.

I'm not a Luke tire so I'll give that to you.

Ok, so, so hey Leslie, how can we get that guys?

We're gonna try to make it, make a catch ball kind of rig here.

You can't get that around his shoulders or something or even take as much slack as you need, I think.

Right?

Do you need the other side of it?

Supported to where if we tied this yellow line to it?

Ok. What to go?

Yes.

Got you.

Sorry.

Yeah, there we go.

But ok, we got an arm.

We got an army slacken it up, loosen it up here.

I there you go.

Play a slack, play a slack right here right here in the room.

Evaluating the patient now.

One outstanding.

Oh, it's just a hole.

Ok.

It doesn't look like it.

I don't know.

I don't think it was kind of crazy.

Oh, I'm sure it did have a purpose anymore because that's how it happened.

I mean it's like a freaking booby trap if it's not in there.

Just right.

Thank you, sir.

Appreciate it.

Good idea.

Thanks guys.

Thank you very much for being here.

I appreciate it.

Just kind of a scary deal.

Yes, sir.

You got, you got something you wanna put right now, even like a sand bag or something that the kids can't lift because yeah, it's just, it's just a straight empty hole.

Yeah, he was all the way down.

Uh We got it around his body under his shoulders.

So basically made a giant catch part.

What's going on guys?

I'm gonna get a little tight on your leg.

What's your name, sir?

Blake.

Blake Zord.

Zord.

Ok. And you Elizabeth Zord.

Ok, cool.

We, we type a little information report basically.

So I'm glad he's doing all right.

You have to know fine whenever she put her back.