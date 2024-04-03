CP NewsAlert: Rescuers plan helicopter airlift of orca calf stranded in B.C. lagoon

ZEBALLOS, B.C. — Plans are now underway to airlift a stranded killer whale calf out of a remote tidal lagoon off northern Vancouver Island in an effort to reunite the young orca with its extended family.

Fisheries Department and First Nations officials say the plans involve placing the two-year-old calf into a sling, lifting it out of the lagoon by helicopter and putting it in a holding net pen in the ocean while they wait for its family pod to be near for release.

More coming.

The Canadian Press