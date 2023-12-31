Rescuers look for survivors in Gaza refugee camp

STORY: Reuters was not able to independently verify the location or the date when the video was filmed.

A Palestinian journalist working for Al-Quds TV was killed along with some of his family members in an airstrike on their house in the same refugee camp on Friday (December 29), health officials and fellow journalists said.

Following Hamas' surprise October incursion, Israel launched a full-scale attack in Gaza, displacing nearly all its 2.3 million residents and killing at least 21,672 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Gaza, with more than 56,000 injured and thousands more feared dead under the rubble.