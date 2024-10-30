Rescuers race to find survivors after hotel collapses in Argentina

STORY: Rescue teams searched for survivors in the rubble of a building in Argentina on Tuesday, after the ten-story hotel collapsed early that day, alarming neighbors.

“Honestly, it was shocking to see how the building collapsed. It transformed into a cloud of dust and we couldn’t see anything. We heard like an earthquake, as some neighbors said. This was terrible. It’s like a horror movie we’re living through.”

A statement from the municipality of the coastal city of Villa Gesell said between seven and nine people were believed to be inside at the time.

They included workers from a construction site allegedly operating without municipal permits.

City Mayor Gustavo Barrera visited the site later that day.

“There was a closed down construction area. An elevator shaft was being worked on, and it remains intact here at the front of the building. We think there has been irregular work at the rear side, where the tower was.”

The province's Minister of Security said survivors could live under the rubble for up to a week, and that rescue teams would not leave until they had removed the last stone.

Authorities said an 80-year-old woman was rescued with the help of a probe-equipped camera, and that the body of an elderly man was recovered.

The cause of the collapse has not been disclosed, but officials said four people linked to the construction at the site have been arrested.