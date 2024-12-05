Rescuers search for 13 workers missing after a construction site collapsed in southern China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese authorities on Thursday were searching for 13 workers missing after a construction site caved in in the southern business center of Shenzhen.

An emergency management bureau's statement said the collapse occurred at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday at the construction site of a section of the Shenzhen-Jiangmen Railway in Bao’an district. Residents living nearby have been evacuated.

An investigation into the cause was underway.

State broadcaster CCTV reported some roads were closed during the operation.

The Associated Press