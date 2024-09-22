Rescuers search for survivors after building explodes in Italy

:: Saviano, Italy

The explosion, which occurred in the town of Saviano at around 0500 GMT, was probably caused by a gas leak, a press release from the local fire brigade said.

The father and another child were pulled alive from the rubble. Rescuers continued the search for the missing mother and another woman, helped by sniffer dogs.