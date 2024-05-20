Rescuers seek Iran president after helicopter crash

STORY: :: Rescue teams in Iran are searching for the

crashed helicopter carrying President Ebrahim Raisi

:: May 19, 2024

:: Varzaqan County, Iran

The helicopter, which was also carrying Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, was crossing mountain terrain in heavy fog on the way back from a visit to the border with Azerbaijan, an Iranian official told Reuters.

The lives of Raisi and Amirabdollahian were "at risk following the helicopter crash", the official added.

The bad weather was complicating rescue efforts, the state news agency IRNA reported.