Rescuers seek three missing after Typhoon Shanshan landslide

STORY: :: Rescuers search for three missing people after Typhoon Shanshan causes a landslide in central Japan

:: August 28, 2024

:: Gamagori, Japan

A wall of mud and debris buried a family of five around 10 p.m. local time (1300 GMT) on Tuesday (August 27) in Gamagori, Aichi Prefecture, leaving one severely injured and three unaccounted for.

About 138.5 millimetres (5.5 inches) of rainfall had been recorded by 11 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Tuesday since the rain started on Monday (August 26) afternoon, which exceeds the average rainfall in August, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Rescue work by Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force is currently under way in search of the other three members of the family.