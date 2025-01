Rescuers try to reach driver stuck in Japan sinkhole

STORY: :: Rescuers worked a third day to save a

truck driver from a sinkhole near Tokyo

:: Local media reported that the 74-year-old

man’s condition remains unknown

:: January 30, 2025

:: Saitama Prefecture, Japan

Aerial footage from the scene showed that the hole had grown wider after merging with a second sinkhole nearby.

Local authorities believe the initial cave-in was triggered by a broken sewer pipe, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported.