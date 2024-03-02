Rescues in Action: Ethan

The first thing that drew us to Ethan was the dramatic and horrific injury he sustained from a deeply embedded collar. We knew he needed help. Like most dogs who suffer tragic injuries, though, Ethan is soooooo much more than that part of his story. The moment you meet him, his charisma bowls you over. His bright, sparkling eyes and goofy smile are as endearing as can be. Throw in the underbite that causes his jowls to hang on his teeth and, well, goooood luck not having to grab him and smooch his face! It’s impossible not to! He will need a fenced yard to run and cut up in. He would prefer a friendly dog or pack to join so he can wrestle, run, and play with them, but we will also consider an active family committed to exercise and socialization who doesn’t have a dog already.