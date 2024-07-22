Rescues in Action: Honey Pie

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Jon Stewart Has Legendary 1-Word Response To Joe Biden Dropping Out
The "Daily Show" host had been highly critical of Biden's decision to run for reelection.
- People
Bella Thorne Gives the Middle Finger to Ozempic in New Bikini Video After Saying It Sets 'Crazy Beauty Standards'
"I'm finally feeling good, so Ozempic, you can..." Thorne said before flipping off the camera in an Instagram Stories video
- BANG Showbiz
Katy Perry wants to 'celebrate' her breasts
Katy Perry is "owning [her] sexuality" and admits she just wants to "celebrate" her breasts because they allowed her to feed her daughter.
- People
Miss Kansas Goes Viral for Powerful Pageant Declaration: 'My Abuser Is Here Today…But That’s Not Gonna Stop Me'
"As Miss Kansas, my platform is deeply rooted in empowering people to break free from cycles of domestic violence," Alexis Smith tells PEOPLE
- People
Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Sweet Family Vacation Photo with Partner Georgina Rodríguez and 5 Kids: 'My Life'
The family took a trip to Saudi Arabia for their vacation
- People
Kim Kardashian Shares Hilarious Video of Sister Khloé Snapping Her Bodysuit in Bathroom: ‘Things I Find in My Phone’
The reality stars recently traveled to India together for billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's extravagant wedding
- Variety
Mark Hamill, Kathy Griffin, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and More Hollywood Reactions to President Biden’s Decision to Drop Out: ‘He Restored Honesty’
President Biden’s decision to step down from the 2024 presidential campaign has elicited a wave of support from Hollywood. Familiar faces from Biden’s campaign trail resurfaced to show their agreement with the President’s decision and reinforce their support of the Democratic party. Many were exceedingly vocal about their desire for him to step aside and …
- Hello!
Victoria Beckham wows in slinky lace dress for rare date night
Victoria Beckham always looks incredible and it was no different when she headed out on a rare date night with her husband David Beckham. See photo.
- Hello!
Joan Collins, 91, shows off sky-high legs in glamorous beachwear
Joan Collins never disappoints when it comes to her beachwear and she looked sensational in her latest number. See photos.
- People
Scout Willis Celebrates Her Birthday with Family Members Including Sister Rumer and Mom Demi Moore
The daughters of Demi Moore and Bruce Willis gathered with their mom, family and friends for some fun in the sun to mark Scout's 33rd birthday
- Hello!
Maya Jama rocks tiny red bikini on sun-soaked holiday after announcing split from Stormzy
Maya Jama looked absolutely stunning as she posed in a vibrant red bikini while enjoying a sun-soaked day in Ibiza on Sunday. See photos.
- People
Gisele Bündchen Celebrates 44th Birthday with Twin Sister Patricia: 'Looking Forward to What Is Ahead'
"Grateful to be celebrating one more year around the sun with my super sis," the model said in a social media post
- United Press International
Joe Biden's family members react on decision to drop out of race
First lady Jill Biden quickly reacted on social media on Sunday about her husband Joe Biden's announcement not to seek election for a second term as president.
- People
Where Are Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Now? All About the Former Reality Stars' Lives 40 Years Into Their Marriage
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar rose to fame when their reality show '19 Kids and Counting' gained popularity in the 2010s
- Hello!
Michelle Keegan looks unreal in leg-lengthening mini skirt and knee-high leather boots
Former Coronation Street actress Michelle Keegan looked unreal in new photos as she posed in a chic mini skirt and a pair of knee-high leather boots. See glam pictures…
- People
Madonna's Son David, 18, Jokes He's 'Scavenging' for Food in NYC After Moving Out on His Own: 'Fun to Be Young'
A source tells PEOPLE exclusively Madonna remains "very close" to her son and has "always been supportive" of all her kids
- Hello!
Sharon Stone, 66, is a total vision in sheer glittering dress following incredible achievement
Sharon Stone dazzled fans in a sparkling sheer dress and stiletto heels as she attended the 70th Taormina Film Festival in Italy on Friday. See photos.
- People
Ben Affleck Wasn't in Attendance at Jennifer Lopez's “Bridgerton”-Themed Birthday Party (Sources)
The singer — who turns 55 on July 24 — celebrated her birthday with a party in the Hamptons over the weekend
- Hello!
Ronnie Wood's twin daughters, 8, look so grown-up in ultra-rare snap
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood enjoyed some downtime on Friday and he posed alongside his twin daughters in a sweet photo
- BuzzFeed
19 Restaurant Red Flags Every Person Should Look For The Next Time They Dine Out
"If Gordon Ramsay is filming there, get out."