My name is Pork Chop. I am 65 pounds, 9 months old (approx. DOB 3/22/2023), and I love walks and bones! I am fully house-trained — my foster dad is so proud of me. For only being 8 months old, I have seen a lot of life, but I am settling into my new sense of calm and learning to love everyone and everything. My three foster siblings love to play with me, and we will run around the yard for hours, followed by looooong naps and cuddles with my foster dad.