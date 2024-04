Bring some puppy power into your house with Scrappy! He is an outgoing, but quiet boy who loves laps! We believe Scrappy is mostly (if not completely) deaf, but this does not stop him from playing and learning! He is very attentive and should quickly catch on to sign language. He loves to play with people and dogs, and he loves children. Scrappy is a 7 month old, 13 pound All American boy.