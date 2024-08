Hello there, I'm Wallace! My name fits me perfectly because I'm quite the refined gentleman, more human-like than your average dog. I have impeccable manners and always respect the space of humans and other animals. I came from a not-so-great shelter where I had to live outside with bugs and dirt—definitely not my style. I much prefer the comfort of indoor living where it's clean and cozy. I'm about 1-2 years old and weigh a solid 40 lbs.