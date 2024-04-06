Rescues, evacuations as floods hit Australia's east

STORY: Authorities said 72 rescues were carried out in state capital Sydney, Australia's largest city, where there was dangerous flooding in several low-lying suburbs.

More than a dozen emergency evacuation orders were in place across the state, according to New South Wales State Emergency Service, which had fielded thousands of calls for help over 24 hours.

"It's important to note that flood levels in some of the rivers, particularly in western Sydney, are continuing to rise and that presents a real danger," said state premier Chris Minns.

In the city of Wollongong, south of Sydney, Lisa Csapo described how dangerous the floods have been. "We saw this cabin floating down the river itself and then crashed into the fence behind us. And while that was scary in itself, then we saw a couple of people come out of the cabin and into the water," she said.

Torrential rains pummelled Australia's southeast on Friday (April 5), dumping almost a month's worth of rainfall on Sydney and prompting warnings for people to avoid non-essential travel and stay indoors.

Sydney received 111 mm (4.4 inches) of rainfall over the 24 hours to Friday morning, data from the nation's weather forecaster showed, just shy of mean rainfall of 121.5 mm (4.8 inches) for the month of April.