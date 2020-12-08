Research: Millions of smart devices vulnerable to hacking

BOSTON — Researchers at a cybersecurity firm say they have identified vulnerabilities in software widely used by millions of connected devices — flaws that could be exploited by hackers to penetrate business and home computer networks and disrupt them.

There is no evidence of any intrusions that made use of these vulnerabilities. But their existence in data-communications software central to internet-connected devices prompted the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to flag the issue in a bulletin.

Potentially affected devices from an estimated 150 manufacturers range from networked thermometers to “smart” plugs and printers to office routers and healthcare appliances to components of industrial control systems, the cybersecurity firm Forescout Technologies said in a report released Tuesday. Most affected are consumer devices including remote-controlled temperature sensors and cameras, it said.

In the worst case, control systems that drive "critical services to society" such as water, power and automated building management could be crippled, said Awais Rashid, a computer scientist at Bristol University in Britain who reviewed the Forescout findings.

In its advisory, CISA recommended that users take defensive measures to minimize the risk of hacking. In particular, it suggested cutting off industrial control systems from the internet and isolated from corporate networks.

The discovery highlights the dangers that cybersecurity experts often find in internet-linked appliances designed without much attention to security. Sloppy programming by developers is the main issue in this case, Rashid said.

Fixing the problems, which could afflict millions of impacted devices, is particularly complicated because they reside in so-called open-source software, code freely distributed for use and further modification. In this case, the issue involves fundamental internet software that manages communication between internet devices via a technology called TCP/IP.

Fixing the vulnerabilities in impacted devices is particularly complicated because open-source software isn't owned by anyone, said Elisa Costante, Forescout’s vice-president of research. Such code is often maintained by volunteers. Some of the vulnerable TCP/IP code is two decades old; some of it is no longer supported, Costante added.

It is up to the device manufacturers themselves to patch the flaws and some may not bother given the time and expense required, she said. Some of the compromised code is embedded in a component from a supplier — and if no one documented that, no one may even know it's there.

“The biggest challenge comes in finding out what you’ve got,” Rashid said.

If unfixed, the vulnerabilities could leave corporate networks open to crippling denial-of-service attacks, ransomware delivery or malware that hijacks devices and enlists them in zombie botnets, the researchers said. With so many people working from home during the pandemic, home networks could be compromised and used as channels into corporate networks through remote-access connections.

Forescout notified as many vendors as it could about the vulnerabilities, which it dubbed AMNESIA:33. But it was impossible to identify all affected devices, Costante said. The company also alerted U.S., German and Japanese computer security authorities, she said.

The company discovered the vulnerabilities in what it called the largest study ever on the security of TCP/IP software, a year-long effort it called Project Memoria.

Frank Bajak, The Associated Press

  • Lawmakers who met with Giuliani scramble after COVID news

    WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Monday his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani was “doing very well" after being hospitalized with the coronavirus as lawmakers in battleground states that Giuliani visited last week scrambled to make sure they did not contract the virus.The 76-year-old former New York mayor, hospitalized in Washington, had travelled extensively to battleground states to press Trump's quixotic effort to get legislators to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden and subvert the November vote. On numerous occasions, Giuliani met with officials for hours at a time without wearing a mask, including hearings last week with state lawmakers in Arizona, Georgia and Michigan.Fallout from Giuliani's diagnosis continued Monday as the Michigan House announced it had cancelled its voting session scheduled for Tuesday. Giuliani spoke for hours last week before a Republican-led committee in Lansing investigating alleged election irregularities.Michigan's move came after the Arizona legislature announced Sunday that it would close for a week out of an abundance of caution “for recent cases and concerns relating to COVID-19.”“Multiple representatives have requested time to receive results from recent COVID-19 tests before returning to session, out of an abundance of caution,” Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield, a Republican who met with Giuliani before the hearing, said in a statement. “The CDC guidelines would not consider them close contacts with anyone, even if Mayor Giuliani had been positive, but they want to go above and beyond in the interest of public safety. With the recent spike in COVID cases nationwide, this makes sense.”The health department in Ingham County, where Lansing is located, said several people who attended the Michigan committee meeting with Giuliani on Wednesday must quarantine at least through Saturday. Health officer Linda Vail said she consulted with the state health department, which agrees that “it is extremely likely that Giuliani was contagious during his testimony.”In Georgia, state Sen. William Ligon Jr., chairman of the subcommittee Giuliani testified before, urged those who had come in close contact with Giuliani “to take every precaution and follow all requisite guidelines to ensure their health and safety.” Giuliani on Thursday attended a hearing at the Georgia Capitol, where he went without a mask for several hours. Several state senators, all Republicans, also did not wear masks at the hearing. The Georgia legislature is not currently in session.Trump, who announced Giuliani's positive test in a Sunday afternoon tweet, told reporters he spoke with Giuliani on Monday. Giuliani was exhibiting symptoms when he was admitted to Georgetown University Medical Center on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly.“Rudy’s doing very well," Trump said Monday. “I just spoke to him. No temperature.”At Wednesday's 4-1/2-hour hearing in Lansing, Giuliani did not wear a mask; nor did lawyer Jenna Ellis, who was sitting next to him. He asked one of his witnesses, a Detroit election worker, if she would be comfortable removing her mask, but legislators said they could hear her.Giuliani travelled last Monday to Phoenix, where he met with Republican legislators for an hourslong hearing in which he was maskless. The Arizona Republican Party tweeted a photo of Giuliani and several state GOP lawmakers standing shoulder-to-shoulder and maskless.The Trump campaign said in a statement that Giuliani tested negative twice before his visits to Arizona, Michigan and Georgia. Unidentified Trump team members who had close contact with Giuliani are in self-isolation.“The Mayor did not experience any symptoms or test positive for COVID-19 until more than 48 hours after his return,” according to the statement. “No legislators in any state or members of the press are on the contact tracing list, under current CDC Guidelines.”Georgia state Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat who attended Thursday's hearing, expressed outrage after learning of Giuliani's diagnosis.“Little did I know that most credible death threat that I encountered last week was Trump’s own lawyer,” Jordan tweeted. “Giuliani — maskless, in packed hearing room for 7 hours. To say I am livid would be too kind.”The diagnosis comes more than a month after Trump lost reelection and more than two months after Trump himself was stricken with the virus in early October. Since then, a flurry of administration officials and others in Trump's orbit have also been sickened, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and Ben Carson, the secretary of housing and urban development. The president's wife, Melania Trump, and teenage son, Barron Trump, also contracted the virus.The extraordinary spread in Trump’s orbit underscores the cavalier approach the Republican president has taken to a virus that has now killed more than 282,000 people in the U.S. alone.Those infected also include the White House press secretary and advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller, as well as Trump’s campaign manager and the chair of the Republican National Committee.—-Associated Press writers Jonathan Lemire in Wilmington, Del., Zeke Miller in Washington, and Ben Nadler in Atlanta contributed reporting.Aamer Madhani And David Eggert, The Associated Press

  • Future options on golf course requested

    After some discussion about the future of the Hinton Golf Course, council requested a report outlining options for land consolidation and requested that any options be presented regarding any potential economic development opportunities. Administration is exploring what is possible with the Hinton Golf Club Society in the long term, but wanted to give council an opportunity to provide additional direction and hear what options they want to explore during the Nov. 10 standing committee meeting. CAO Emily Olsen stated that there are increased expenses around the golf course asset that the Town recently took over, and it was not in the long term plan to assume that asset. The loan amount the Town has assumed is around $58,000 per year, Olsen said. Currently, the Town has a one year operating agreement with the Hinton Golfing Society. Olsen stated that some interest has been expressed from potential buyers on the Golf Course property, but without any direction from council to entertain those requests, nothing has been done. “There's a number of potential opportunities or options for council to investigate further, for administration to investigate and bring information back, including the potential sale of the land, potential subdivision, and different uses of the land,” said Olsen. Those options would be laid out in the report on land consolidation. Coun. Dewly Nelson felt the biggest challenge would be that the land is under the care of at least three different bodies, some private, municipal, and provincial. “Whatever the next steps are I think having clarity and certainty around that land, whether that’s establishing long term leases, or purchasing back some privately owned stuff, or acquiring more crown land, I think [a report] is a foundational step for anything else we do moving forward,” Nelson said. He added that a report on different options could be the foundation for conversations with the public as well. Coun. Albert Ostashek agreed that a report on consolidating land options was an important part of figuring out long term solutions, however he was not comfortable having the Town committed to a long term liability obligation that they’re currently carrying forward. “I would like a permanent solution to the future golf course decided on sooner rather than later,” said Ostashek. Nelson stated that there might not be interest in 2021 for a large investment of the golf course.  He added that he has a huge interest in seeing any investment requests come forward to council. “We’re paying $158,000 a year to pay off an asset. It would be good to get an idea of what opportunities are out there to maximize a return on that asset but at the same time, acknowledging that it has been a community golf course for 60 plus years and we want to preserve that service and amenity for our community as well,” Coun. Tyler Waugh said. Mayor Marcel Michaels explained that there are a multitude of avenues to explore and the reason this could not be done before was due to a 15 year lease with the golf committee that meant it had to stay as status quo. “If there’s a private developer who right now is interested and has been talking to the Town about buying this whole piece of property and developing it to the nth degree. I would like to know that option, even if it wasn’t one that was favoured at the end of the day. Having all the information is better,” said Maguhn. The report with options for land consolidation will be brought back to a standing committee before the end of Q2 2021.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Minister Dreeshen proposes changes to Forests Act

    Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Devin Dreeshen, presented new legislation last month to modernize Alberta’s Forest Sector Act to meet current realities of Alberta’s forest sector. The minister’s office worked with industry partners to address the Forest Job Action Plan and Red Tape Reduction. “We’ve made it a priority as a government to reach out and do a really deep dive on red tape reduction initiatives. It’s been months of consultation with industry to see where we could actually improve their business environment,” said Dreeshen. He noted they have been very cognizant of what over regulation and not having proper forest management practices can do to the forest sector. “We want to do everything we can to keep our forestry sector viable and sustainable and to attract more investment into the province,” he said. The province continues to consult with the forestry industry right now on regulatory and policy changes that would follow this legislation. There was a consultation process between industry and government and Alberta Forest Products Association (AFPA) was consulted extensively on steps to promote efficiency. There are a couple of really important things about the bill including a new preamble that demonstrated Alberta’s commitment to sustainable forest management and timber supply for the industry, according to Brock Mulligan, vice president of Communications and Government Affairs at AFPA. He noted that one important piece of recognition is that the forest industry in Alberta is among the most sustainable in the world, that its practices are leading, and the socio economic importance of the industry. “One of the stats I saw is that the government expects this year to get about a billion dollars in direct revenue to the Government of Alberta from oil and gas and about $350M from forestry. We’re a pretty important piece of the revenue picture in Alberta right now and it’s great that was recognized in the preamble,” Mulligan said. Another important addition is the recognition that the forestry industry depends on a secure wood supply.  “We can’t make products, we can’t employ people, we can’t innovate and create new products without that sustainable wood supply. Having that recognized in the preamble and having that laid out as sort of the ethos for how we do forestry in Alberta is really critical for our industry,” Mulligan added. AFPA and its forestry company members, such as West Fraser, are analyzing the bill right now but Mulligan feels this is an encouraging step.  Red tape reductions and promoting regulatory efficiencies is an ongoing process in the forestry industry.  “I’m sure there are some things that when we get into the analysis that we will have questions on and perhaps look for in later steps,” Mulligan added, noting that this bill will take care of a number of industry concerns. The new legislation would enhance responsiveness and transparency of timber dues to support competitiveness of Alberta’s forest industry through making their calculation methods available to the public. On the transparency side, this legislation will help in the softwood lumber disputes, explained Dreeshen. The argument in litigation between Canada and the U.S. was the fact that Canada wasn’t publicly transparent on how timber dues are calculated. “We obviously pointed out that there’s nothing wrong with it in the way we have it, we just thought we might as well have it open and transparent so that they can’t make that argument anymore in that ongoing softwood lumber dispute,” Dreeshen said. Currently, the provincial government would directly communicate with the forestry companies on what their fee would be.  The rates and the formula would both be public with this new legislation, the formula itself will be maintained. “The forestry industry said that how we in Alberta come up with our rates, our formula is fair. That’s something we’re not going to change,” Dreeshen said. The province collects Timber Dues, Crown Charges, and other fees associated with timber dispositions under the authority of the Forests Act. This ensures Albertans receive fair compensation for the use of publicly owned forest resources. Timber dues rates are based on the current market prices of forest products and are adjusted periodically to reflect changes to current market conditions. “Providing the minister with authority to publish and regularly update the timber due rates, that’s something we have heard a lot from the industry of just giving or adding more flexibility into input costs,” stated Dreeshen. While AFPA continues to look into the bill, Mulligan noted that the current process in Alberta is already very responsive to the market. “Frankly right now we’re seeing very high lumber prices and very high timber dues and that’s basically a factor of our timber dues process being so responsive,” Mulligan said. Legislation would also provide greater flexibility for the forest industry to respond to market and environmental conditions by allowing 10-year harvest control periods as opposed to the current five-year period. Currently, they have to be able to deal with whatever is thrown at them within that five year harvest window like fires, bugs, economics, or market conditions. “They could harvest everything in one year, but they at least have a ten year span to go out and do that,” Dreeshen explained. Legislation would eliminate red tape for forestry companies to hold a timber license in addition to their timber quota by adjusting quotas to provide all necessary oversight by today’s forest management planning standards. Timber licenses would be completely eliminated, as it is redundant within the timber quota system. It costs industry time and money to apply for that license and it also costs the government time and money to have to be able to process it as well.  It would be solely on the timber quota going forward. Mulligan noted that AFPA recognizes that the cabinet table deals with many different issues, and due to this issue moving over directly to the minister it means some of the changes will happen a lot sooner. “Right now our industry is really happy that we’re able to provide stable jobs at a time when the economy is faltering a little bit here in Alberta and that we’re encouraged that the government has recognized some of the different factors that contribute to the success of our industry,” Mulligan said. More than 90 communities and nearly 20,000 direct jobs are supported by Alberta’s forest sector. Forestry is an important sector of the Alberta economy, contributing $2B to the provincial GDP. The Forests Act provides for and defines the powers to establish regulations related to forestry and allows for the approval of the right to harvest Crown timber or forest tenure.  This regulatory legislation enables competitive conditions to attract and retain forest industry investment in Alberta and protects the value of Alberta’s natural resources for the benefit of all Albertans. Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • No more stickers: Alberta plans move to high-tech reflective licence plates

    Albertans will no longer require expiry stickers on their licence plates starting next month as the province moves toward the adoption of reflective plates.The province is moving to the high-definition reflective plates once the stock of painted licence plates runs out sometime in fall 2021, a news release said Monday."Alberta's government has been looking for ways to improve and modernize the delivery of registry services," Nate Glubish, minister of Service Alberta, said in the release. "By moving to reflective licence plates, expiry stickers become redundant and outdated."The government spends about $1.2 million each year to print, ship and store expiry stickers for licence plates for the more than 5.5 million vehicles registered in Alberta.According to the news release, stickers marking the month and year of registration, as well as stickers for fleet vehicles and permanent trailers, will not be issued in 2021.Alberta drivers and vehicle owners will still be responsible for renewing their registration on time, and will still require a valid certificate of vehicle registration, the release said.Albertans can sign up to receive an electronic renewal notice through a registry agent, the Alberta Motor Association, or MyAlberta eServices.The reflective plates can be scanned by automated licence plate readers, the release said, allowing police to check licence plate registration at roadside.Quebec, Saskatchewan, Northwest Territories and Manitoba have already moved away from the stickers.

  • High water keeps Sussex-area woman stranded at home for 7 days

    For one week, a 64-year-old Sussex-area woman has been trapped inside her home because of higher water around her property.And there's no help in sight."My anxiety level is very high," Mary Ann Coleman said Monday.Coleman lives on Creek Road in Waterford, about 90 kilometres east of Saint John. Her driveway, which links her property with the main road, was "washed out" by the heavy rains early last week.At around midnight last Tuesday night, the culvert a few metres from her house was dammed by fallen trees and debris, causing a flood and her bridge to float away, she said."It's beyond anything I've ever experienced."Property sustains severe damageOn Saturday, Coleman's friends set up the Maryann emergency evacuation system," which is a dinghy attached to a rope that can travel across Trout Creek. They also set up a canopy on the side of the road to celebrate her birthday with pizza and cake.Then she had to return home to take care of her property, which has already sustained extensive damage from the flood. The river has been running through her shed and driveway and about two feet of water was in her basement.She tried travelling to the other side of the creek on Sunday, but the water was so high the dinghy overturned when someone tested the system.Friends have also sent over groceries with the help of a pulley system.  A future that's hard to plan Moore said it's difficult to make plans. Last week, Coleman said the Emergency Measures Organization was considering putting in a walking bridge to help her come and go from her property.But the agency informed her on Friday that it would not be happening."That was quite a blow emotionally," she said. "I was counting on that walking bridge."Coleman said she's not entirely clear why she can't receive help from government — just that the Department of Transportation wasn't going to help, so neither would EMO. "All your life you pay with your taxes and you would assume people in situations like this are being given assistance."CBC News has asked EMO and DTI for an interview, but did not get a response before pubication.Now, Coleman is thinking about hiring a contractor to build a bridge herself, but she's not sure how much that will cost."I don't have access to move my things."Coleman still doesn't know when the water will return to more normal levels. "I just don't know what to do."

  • Who in Ontario will get the COVID-19 vaccine first? Province identifies priority groups as cases surge to a new daily record of 1,925

    Ontario reported a record 1,925 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 601 news cases Toronto, 512 in Peel, 167 in York Region and 133 new cases in Durham.

  • Fifth death in two days due to COVID-19 reported Monday

    Following fourth deaths reported on Sunday another death related to COVID-19 was reported on Monday.  The person was from the Regina zone and in their 60s. The number of deaths in the province has now grown to 60. There was also 274 new cases reported by the province on Monday. The North Central zone, which includes Prince Albert, reported 28 new cases. The current seven-day average is 264, or 21.8 cases per 100,000 population. North Central 2, which is Prince Albert, has 257 active cases, the same number as reported Friday. North Central 1, which includes communities such as Christopher Lake, Candle Lake and Meath Park, has 233 active cases and North Central 3 has 57 active cases. The North Central zone is third in the Active Case Breakdown with 547 active cases.  Of the 10,412 reported COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, 4,763 are considered active. Of the 143 people in hospital in the province, 117 are receiving in patient care including 12 in the North Central. Of the 26 in intensive care six are in the North Central. The recovered number now sits at 5,589 after 59 more recoveries were reported. The total numbers of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 10,412 of those 2,136 cases are from the north area (762 north west, 1027 north central and 347 north east). Yesterday, 3,004 COVID-19 tests were processed. As of today there have been 367,396 COVID-19 tests performed in Saskatchewan.    Regina leads in new cases reported on Monday   In other zones there were 80 cases in Regina, 72 in Saskatoon, 26 in the North West, 21 in the Far North West, 12 in the South East, eight in the South West, seven in the Central East, six in the North East, four in the South Central and a single case in the Far North Central.  Three new cases have pending residence information. One case with pending residence information has been assigned to the Saskatoon zone.  As well, one case with pending residence information has been deemed a non-Saskatchewan resident and removed from the case counts. Of the 143 people in hospital elsewhere in the province; 48 are in Saskatoon, 24 are in Regina, nine in the North West, two in the South West and one individual in North East and South Central, are receiving in patient care.  Elsewhere in the province in intensive care there are 11 in Saskatoon, eight in the Regina zone and one in the South West zone. The Saskatoon zone leads the Active Case breakdown with 1,538 cases. In second place is Regina with 1,131 active cases. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic is 9,730. Of those, 3,138 cases are from the Saskatoon area, 2,020 cases are from the Regina area, 1,306 cases are from the south area (510 south west, 453 south central and 343 south east), 1,082 cases are from the far north area (680 far north west, 84 far north central and 318 far north east) and 697 cases are from the central area (297 central west and 400 central east). There are now 33 cases with pending residence information There are currently 324 cases that are health care workers; however, the source of the infections is not related to their work environments in all instances. Of the 10,412 cases in the province: 504 cases are related to travel, 4,300 are community contacts, which includes mass gatherings, 2,400 have no known exposures and 3,208 are under investigation by local public health. The age breakdown shows 2,191 cases involve people 19 years of age and under, 3,651 cases are in the 20-39-age range, 2,596 are in the 40-59-age range, 1,400 are in the 60-79-age range and 408 are in the 80-plus-age range. Five cases have a pending age confirmation. The gender breakdown shows 50 per cent of the cases being females and 50 per cent being males.Michael Oleksyn, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Prince Albert Daily Herald

  • Another school outbreak declared, one school's cases resolved: Here's the latest for Dufferin Schools

    Only one new school case has been recorded by the Upper Grand District School Board since the end of last week, resulting in a declared outbreak at that school. A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Grand Valley and District Public School, with parents/guardians and staff being notified sometime on Friday, Dec. 4. This marks the second case linked to an individual class within the school, which was asked to close and self-isolate prior to this confirmation. “At this time, a second case of COVID has been confirmed,” said Karen Sims, principal designate for Dan Ardis. According to the school, Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) has shared that students and staff not connected to the isolated class are not at any additional risk beyond that of the general community. “Our school is safe and remains open to all staff and students who were not directed to self-isolate by Public Health,” added Sims. It was also noted that anyone believed to be at risk has been contacted by WDGPH and would have been provided with instructions on how to proceed. Currently, there are eight active COVID-19 cases in Dufferin County schools within the UGDSB. As of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 7, Montgomery Village Public School was no longer listed as having an active case of COVID-19 on the UGDSB reporting page. · Centennial Hylands Elementary School - Shelburne (3 active cases, 1 class closure) · Centre Dufferin District High School - Shelburne (2 active cases, 2 class closures) · Grand Valley and District Public School - Grand Valley (2 active case, 1 class closure) · Primrose Elementary School - Mulmur (1 active case, 0 class closures). Current to Dec. 7, WDGPH has identified 26 active cases across Dufferin County, with a total of 11 newly confirmed cases from their previous update on Dec. 4. 353 cases in the area have been resolved. An outbreak was declared at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Dec. 4 following the confirmation of four active cases within the in-patient wing of the hospital. More information regarding COVID-19 cases and trends within WDGPH’s borders is available on their COVID-19 reporting page. Municipal data can now also be found by visiting the ‘Cases by Municipality’ tab under each region.Tabitha Wells/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner

  • 'No sentence can compensate for our loss': Driver responsible for fatal accident in 2018 pleads guilty

    The family of a man killed in a collision two years ago had a message last week for the individual behind the wheel of the other vehicle. “No sentence can compensate for our loss.” Those were the words sent via email to Ontario Provincial Police following the final court hearing for Jamie Finny, an Angus resident charged in relation to a fatal collision from 2018. The family of Rev. Dale Hoch, who passed away as a result of the collision, was on the line for the telephone conference hearing, listening as Finny pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death. In 2018, Hoch was riding his motorcycle on Airport Road in Mulmur when he was struck by a minivan travelling east on County Road 21. Preliminary investigations by Dufferin OPP revealed that the driver of the minivan, later identified as Finny, failed to stop at the stop sign. Hoch was a former motorcycle gang member turned Waterloo pastor and leader of World Outreach Ministries, which had a congregation of approximately 250 people at the time. He was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre in critical condition following the accident on Oct. 19, 2018, and succumbed to his injuries a month later. A final court date was held via telephone conference on Dec. 4, 2020, where Finny pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death, receiving a three-year licence suspension and $5,000 fine. According to Dufferin OPP, the Justice of the Peace commented that despite the monetary fine, Finny will have an unrepayable debt to bear for a lifetime. Dufferin OPP issued a reminder on Dec. 7 to drivers regarding their duties behind the wheel. “Driving a motor vehicle is a big responsibility, not to be taken lightly. All of your attention needs to be on the road and avoid any distractions,” said Dufferin OPP. \-- With files from Chris HallidayTabitha Wells/Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Orangeville Banner

  • UK's Johnson to head to Brussels amid Brexit talks deadlock

    BRUSSELS — More than four years after helping set Britain’s course out of the European Union, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is headed to EU headquarters to try to finish the job.With less than a month until the U.K.’s economic rupture with the European Union and talks on a new trade deal at a standstill on three crucial issues, Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed Monday to meet in person “in the coming days” to see whether they can find common ground.Brussels is dangerous territory for Brexit-backing British leaders. Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, came time and again to negotiate a Brexit deal, only to see it repeatedly rejected by her own Parliament, ending her top-level career. Johnson will be hoping for a quick in-and-out that leaves his reputation intact and his country on course for a free trade deal with its biggest economic partner.Johnson and von der Leyen spoke by phone Monday for the second time in 48 hours, as their negotiators were stuck in gridlocked trade talks. They said after the call that that “significant differences” remained on three key issues — fishing rights, fair-competition rules and the governance of future disputes — and “the conditions for finalizing an agreement are not there.”The two leaders said in a joint statement they planned to discuss the remaining differences "in a physical meeting in Brussels in the coming days."Despite the continuing impasse, plans for a top-level meeting will be seen as a sign there is still a chance of a deal, though No. 10 Downing St. said the situation was “tricky” and failure a distinct possibility.No timing was given for the face-to-face meeting. Leaders of the 27 EU nations are due to hold a two-day summit in Brussels starting Thursday.EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier had no news of a breakthrough when be briefed ambassadors of the 27 member states early Monday on the chances of a deal with London before the Dec. 31 deadline.Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Barnier’s message was “very downbeat.”Penny Mordaunt, a junior minister for Brexit planning, told lawmakers in the House of Commons that the “level playing field” — competition rules that Britain must agree to to gain access to the EU market — was the most difficult unresolved issue.Officials on both sides said there were also major differences over the legal oversight of any trade deal and European boats’ access to U.K. waters.While the U.K. left the EU politically on Jan. 31, it remains within the bloc’s tariff-free single market and customs union through Dec. 31. Reaching a trade deal by then would ensure there are no tariffs and trade quotas on goods exported or imported by the two sides, although there would still be new costs and red tape.Both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, but most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit because the U.K. does almost half its trade with the bloc.EU member states have to unanimously support any post-Brexit trade deal and the agreement still needs to be voted on by the European parliament, procedures that would push any deal right up to the end-of-year deadline.While both Britain and the EU say they want a trade deal, trust and goodwill are strained after months of testy negotiations.In a further complication, Johnson’s government on Monday revived legislation that breaches the legally binding Brexit withdrawal agreement it struck with the EU last year.The U.K. government acknowledges that the Internal Market Bill breaks international law, and the legislation has been condemned by the EU, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and scores of British lawmakers, including many from Johnson’s own Conservative Party.The House of Lords, Parliament’s upper chamber, removed the law-breaking clauses from the legislation last month, but Johnson’s government is asking lawmakers to put them back in.Britain says the bill, which gives the government power to override parts of the withdrawal agreement relating to trade with Northern Ireland, is needed as an “insurance policy” to protect the flow of goods within the U.K. in the event of a no-deal Brexit. The EU sees it as an act of bad faith that could imperil Northern Ireland’s peace settlement.On Wednesday the U.K. plans to introduce a Taxation Bill that contains more measures along the same lines and would further irritate the EU.But the British government offered the bloc an olive branch on the issue, saying it would remove the lawbreaking clauses if a joint U.K.-EU committee on Northern Ireland found solutions in the coming days. It said talks in the committee, which continued Monday, had been constructive.___Jill Lawless reported from London. Samuel Petrequin contributed from Brussels.___Follow all AP stories about Brexit and British politics at https://apnews.com/BrexitRaf Casert And Jill Lawless, The Associated Press

  • ON TARGET: Horseback archery could become P.E.I.'s next competitive sport

    RED HOUSE – Many Islanders have been taking a shot at what could become P.E.I.'s newest competitive sport – horseback archery. But it might be a while yet before they are ready to try it on horses. Marco Reyna and Oona Hochberg, equine ethologists and representatives of the Mexican Association of Mounted Archery, have been working to grow the sport on P.E.I. for the past year. They moved to the Island from Mexico and the U.S., respectively, so they figured they would bring their passion with them. They hope to help kickstart clubs across P.E.I. that would eventually compete against one another. A lot of groundwork needs to be laid first though, as handling a bow and arrow while riding a horse requires safety, balance and confidence for the rider. "If they have a good seat, a good connection, they can get to the point where they can let go of the reins," Hochberg said. At this point, Reyna and Hochberg are coaching students using indoor training exercises that hone the necessary techniques without having to be on horseback. They are also teaching individuals and P.E.I. stable owners how to coach students themselves to start their own clubs.  But it's not just the riders that need training. The horses must be educated too, as they need to have a certain temperament to become comfortable with the equipment used and the actions a rider would perform with them, Hochberg said. "This is why we don't involve the horses at first," Hochberg said. "We have to be very conscious and careful." Getting to the point of riding horseback with a bow and arrow could take anywhere from weeks to months, depending on the rider and the horse. Until then, practising in a safe and communicative environment is key, Reyna said. "You don't always need, say, a really fast horse. You need a safe horse," he said in Spanish that was translated by Hochberg. "Because this is not a race." One of their first clubs is at Red House Stables in Red House. Owners Lucas and Danielle Peters have seen a mix of both rookie riders and their regular riding students taking interest in the horseback archery lessons, a majority of which are women. "It seems to be just a female-dominant sport," Danielle said. "We're hoping that the archery brings in more boys." The Peters' started offering lessons at their stable in November and plan to offer more at Souris' fire station through to the end of December. Reyna and Hochberg are also coaching lessons out of the Murray Christian Centre in Kensington. "Hopefully, it'll become a competitive thing in the future," Lucas said. "But (you) gotta start with the basics." For anyone interested in learning more about Reyna and Hochberg's coaching, visit them online at the Horseback Archery P.E.I. group on Facebook.  Twitter.com/dnlbrown95Daniel Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Guardian

  • Tay subdivision's fourth phase closer to being finalized

    A subdivision in Tay Township might be getting closer to finalizing its next phase. Tatham Engineering project manager Michael Buske attended a recent council committee meeting to submit plans for a request made by the township around revised engineering drawings for the Lovejoy subdivision. The changes included converting the curb and gutter on the north side of the road to a ditch and eliminating the sidewalk on Lovejoy Street. The township engineer provided preliminary comments in February and did not support the change citing that Anderson Crescent was now an urban cross-section. Urban cross-sections are characterised by the presence of curb and gutter that define the edge of the road and sidewalks, which add more complexity for urban designs. In response, Tatham Engineering is suggesting a plan to include a sidewalk on the south side of the road, ending at the stormwater management pond, since there is currently no existing sidewalk on the west end of Lovejoy Street. "We're at a stage where we'd like to finish off this last phase of development," said Buske talking to council.  Coun. Barry Norris asked for clarification, trying to understand the situation. "The original design was approved by the municipality and with the south side of the road for stormwater sewer and a sidewalk," he said. "The latest is that they were looking for both sidewalks, curb and gutter both sides of the road. Is that what the delay seems to be?" Buske confirmed that was it as well as work to be done in the swim pond.  "If the original design was accepted what's brought us to this point?" said Norris. Buske said the previous phase included an urban cross-section. "For phase four, the existing part of Lovejoy (Street) out to the main road is a rural cross-section," he explained. "We were still proposing to have a semi-urban and rural cross-section. The south side would have a curb on it and north side would be allowed to have a ditch. This would also coincide with the original plan as the subdivision was first approved as having ditches throughout. "That would allow the water on the north side to continue on to the existing swale or ditch and not go into the swim pond," added Buske. "By continuing to allow us a ditch on the north side, we would be in compliance with the overall plan of the subdivision."  Council directed staff to look into the suggestion by Tatham and bring back a staff report in the new year.Mehreen Shahid, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, OrilliaMatters.com

  • First lady announces new White House tennis pavilion

    WASHINGTON — Tennis anyone? Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. Planning for the project began in early 2018, followed by approval in June 2019 by the Commission of Fine Arts and the National Capital Planning Commission. Mrs. Trump helped break ground for the project in October 2019. Construction was in partnership with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service. The new building was funded by private donations. The White House did not disclose the cost. Earlier this year, as the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in the U.S., the first lady tweeted photos of herself wearing a hard hat while reviewing blueprints for the pavilion. Her critics lashed out, with some calling the photos insensitive during the coronavirus scare. She pushed back in a follow-up tweet encouraging “everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities.” In a written statement Monday, the first lady thanked the “talented craftsmen” who worked on the project and the “generous supporters of the White House.” “It is my hope that this private space will function as both a place of leisure and gathering for future First Families," she said. Biden is set to take the oath of office as the nation's 46th president on Jan. 20. President Barack Obama, an avid basketball player, had turned the tennis court into one suitable for basketball. President Donald Trump had been a regular spectator at the annual U.S. Open tennis tournament held in his native New York, but he has not attended since taking office. Completion of the tennis pavilion follows the first lady's redesign of the White House Rose Garden earlier this year. Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

  • De nouveaux protocoles de gestion des entrées pour l'ensemble de la Côte-Nord

    Le CISSS de la Côte-Nord a annoncé qu'à partir du 6 décembre, un nouveau protocole de gestion des entrées sera mis en place pour l'ensemble du territoire de la Côte-Nord. Ainsi, toute personne provenant d'une autre région devra respecter un confinement préventif de 7 jours. La personne devra favoriser le télétravail ou elle peut se rendre sur son lieu et revenir immédiatement après chez elle. Celle-ci devra éviter les interactions sociales pendant 14 jours, affirme le Dr Richard Fachehoun de la Santé publique. Les personnes vivant sous le même toit que celle arrivant d'une autre région devront aussi respecter cette mesure. La maisonnée formera une sorte de bulle selon le Dr Fachehoun. En raison de circonstances spécifiques pour les régions de Minganie, de Caniapiscau et de la Basse-Côte-Nord, toutes personnes provenant d'une zone rouge ou orange ou de l'extérieur du Québec devront se faire dépister lors de leur arrivée dans l'une des trois MRC et un deuxième test devra avoir lieu 7 jours après le premier. Pour bien illustrer les nouvelles mesures, le Dr Fachehoun donne l'exemple d'un étudiant provenant de Montréal voulant revenir dans la MRC de Manicouagan. Celui-ci devrait se placer en isolement pour 7 jours ainsi que tous les membres de la maisonnée. Si un étudiant de Montréal voulait revenir dans la MRC de Caniapiscau, en plus de l'isolement préventif, il devrait subir les deux tests de dépistage. « On ne peut pas empêcher complètement l'entrée du virus sur le territoire, mais on peut limiter la transmission de celui-ci en appliquant les mesures», affirme Richard Fachehoun. Les contrôles policiers aléatoires restent en place. Rappelons que les chantiers, entreprises minières et le CISSS ont déjà des protocoles de gestion des entrées pour les employées. Le Dr Fachehoun a aussi profité du point de presse pour rappeler aux gens d'éviter les rassemblements, les rapprochements et les endroits restreints.Vincent Berrouard, Initiative de journalisme local, Le Nord-Côtier

  • Deaths, outbreaks on the rise in long term care homes

    CBC News Network's Natalie Kalata speaks with Dr. Nathan Stall, Geriatrician at Toronto's Sinai Health System.

  • Trump adviser Navarro violated law against political activity: federal watchdog

    President Donald Trump's trade adviser Peter Navarro knowingly and willfully violated federal law by attacking then-Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden while serving in his official capacity, the U.S. Office of Special Counsel said on Monday. The federal watchdog agency explained its conclusion in a 13-page report to Trump, leaving it up the president to determine what it called "appropriate disciplinary action." The law limits the political activities of federal employees except the president and vice president.

  • OSEG promises to keep Redblacks, 67's here until 2032

    The Ottawa Redblacks and 67's are here to stay — or at least until 2032, according to the business group that owns the teams that play at TD Place at Lansdowne Park.Roger Greenberg, the frontman for the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG), responded Monday to a letter sent by Mayor Jim Watson last week asking for a guarantee that the sports teams would stay in Ottawa an additional decade.In its 30-year deal with the city, OSEG had initially promised to keep the football and hockey teams at the stadium until 2022.In addition to owning the teams and operating the stadium, OSEG also runs the commercial sector at Lansdowne, which has been struggling to attract enough foot traffic, losing $11 million last year alone.The pandemic has rendered the financial situation at Lanedowne even more dire, and last month OSEG asked to extend its partnership with the city for an additional 10 years to 2054, in order to give it more time to recoup some of its losses.Members of the finance and economic development committee (FEDCO) approved the changes to the partnership, but the contentious issue is set to go to full council Wednesday. In his letter to the mayor and Coun. Mathieu Fleury, who co-authored the letter to OSEG in his role as sports commissioner, Greenberg said that if OSEG gets the help it needs from the city, the group will guarantee to keep its teams here longer."I'm happy to confirm that if the measures recommended by FEDCO to ensure OSEG's survival and protect the city from risk are approved by city council, we will extend our commitment that both teams will continue operations for an additional ten-years," Greenberg wrote."It is also our intention for the teams to continue playing on for many decades beyond that.|It's unclear how OSEG can guarantee the teams' survival over the next 12 years. No one at OSEG was available for immediate comment.

  • No social gatherings allowed, says Kenney

    Enhanced public health measures have been implemented across Alberta as a result of the continuing rise of COVID-19 cases. Measures were announced on Nov. 24 by Premiere Jason Kenney, who stated that the mandatory restrictions will be in place for three weeks at which point they will be reviewed. “I certainly did not go into public service, nor did anyone sitting around our cabinet table, in order to impose restrictions on how people live their lives. But we believe these are the minimum restrictions needed right now to safeguard our healthcare system, while avoiding widespread damage to people’s livelihoods,” Kenney stated. He noted that social gatherings are the key reason why COVID-19 continues to spread. Indoor close contacts must be limited to people in the same household, and people who live alone can have up to the same two non-household contacts for the duration of the restriction. Mandatory restriction across Alberta include no indoor social gatherings in any setting, a maximum of 10 people at outdoor gatherings as well as weddings and funeral services, no receptions permitted, no festivals or events, at-home learning for grades 7-12 between Nov. 30 and Jan. 11, at-home learning for grades K-6 between Dec. 18 and Jan. 11, and working from home where possible. Diploma exams are optional for the rest of the school year and students and families can choose to write an exam or receive an exemption for the January, April, June and August 2021 exams. “Rising cases in our workplaces and homes driven disproportionately by social gatherings means that we are seeing rising cases in schools as well. There is limited transmission within the schools but more community transmission affecting the schools and their ability to operate,” Kenney said. While the province only made masks mandatory in the Calgary and Edmonton zones, Hinton has its own mandatory mask bylaw for all public spaces for those aged five and up. Hinton is currently included in the enhanced area where places of worship are only allowed at ⅓ of normal attendance, as well as restricted access to some businesses and services starting Nov. 27. Businesses and services closed include banquet halls, conference centres, trade shows, auditoria and concert venues, non-approved or licensed markets, community centres, children’s play places or indoor playgrounds, and all levels of sport. Restaurants, bars, pubs and lounges are allowed to remain open until 11 pm with a maximum of six people from the same immediate household at a table, only allowing people who live alone to meet with two non-household contacts, and not allowing other services like billiards, games, or darts. Most retail businesses, such as grocery stores and clothing stores, may remain open with capacity limited to 25 per cent of their Alberta Fire Code occupancy. Several entertainment services have the same restrictions, including movie theatres, museums, and libraries. Businesses normally open by appointment only will not be allowed to offer walk in services. Violating the public health order may come at a cost of a $1,000 fine, and individuals can be prosecuted for up to $100,000 for a first offense. “We will enforce these rules against social gatherings and those who break these rules will be subject to fines,” Kenney said. He added that the province will look for ways to allow peace officers to fine those breaking the rules. Measures are put in place now in order for the province to review before Christmas, and measures can be adjusted in the meantime based on the results, Kenney said. “Just 11 days ago, I told Albertans that we were at a dangerous juncture. We resisted calls for a lockdown of our society because of the profound damage it would cause especially for the poor and vulnerable who are most affected by policies like that,” Kenney noted. Instead, previous targeted measures focused on places where the data clearly showed COVID-19 was spreading, but the virus continues to spread and is picking up speed. The virus continues to set records for daily confirmed cases and as of Nov. 24 there have been 492 deaths related to COVID-19 in Alberta. Continuing care outbreaks have quadrupled since Oct. 1, putting the most vulnerable at risk. Kenney stated that Alberta has 8,400 acute care beds, which the province is working to increase. As of Nov. 24, 348 Albertans were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 66 were in intensive care. Hinton has ten confirmed active cases of COVID-19 as of Nov. 24, and Yellowhead County has 14.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Town applies for development grants for Boutin Ave Lands

    Council gave the green light to two grant funding applications that will go towards the development of the Boutin Avenue lands. Those grants include the Canada Mortgage and Housing Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) Grant and the SEED Funding Grant using Colliers Project Leaders consulting services to an amount not to exceed $45,500. The Town always intended to apply for the SEED funding, which could provide around $150,000 for a number of development costs and can be applied for multiple times. The difference in preparing two grant applications instead of one is about $10,000, stated Peter Vana, development services director, during the special meeting on Nov. 21. “When you look at it from that perspective, and you look at how much money you could potentially get out of it, administration’s recommendation is why not apply for both of them,” Vana said. Colliers Project Leaders provided an analysis of how the Boutin Avenue land could qualify for the Rapid Housing Initiative Funding, and Vana noted that the Town of Hinton would qualify for the grant within all the criteria. Funds for the applications come from the development services budget of 2021 and would not prevent any other projects from moving forward. Council approved a collaborative partnership approach in the development of the Boutin Avenue lands with other organizations and developers. Partners will collaboratively seek sources of grant funding to provide affordable housing through a phased approach. The Town of Hinton has been exploring development opportunities for the undeveloped, Town owned lands at the intersection of Boutin Ave and Drinnan Way since 2018.  This summer, two design companies conducted the Boutin Avenue design charrette, an intensive collaborative engagement process, that resulted in a final preferred concept design over a four-day period.  Administration is now exploring opportunities to secure grants to assist with both the servicing and construction of the Boutin Avenue lands. The RHI is a $1B program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians through the rapid construction of affordable housing.  The RHI supports the creation of up to 3,000 new permanent affordable housing units and covers the construction of modular housing, as well as the acquisition of land, and the conversion of existing buildings to affordable housing. The aim is to commit all funds before March 31, 2021, and ensure housing is available within 12 months of agreements. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31, 2020. The Town will pursue this application under the grant requirement of standard rental, transitional, permanent supportive housing, for seniors housing for phase one, which includes the tiny home development area under the Boutin Ave lands. The purpose of the SEED Funding grant is support costs for completing pre-development activities related to the construction of new affordable housing supply or renovation of existing affordable housing supply.  This grant opportunity does not have restrictions on the type, building form, or future residents of the project, but there must be a minimum of five affordable units.  The Town will pursue this application under the grant requirement of community and affordable housing, mixed-used market and affordable rental, or standard rental, transitional, permanent supportive housing, for seniors housing. This grant could provide sufficient dollars to prepare the detail servicing designs for the entire Boutin Avenue lands.Masha Scheele, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hinton Voice

  • Adin Steinsaltz, groundbreaking Talmud translator, dies

    JERUSALEM — Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz, a prolific Jewish scholar who spent 45 years compiling a monumental and ground-breaking translation of the Talmud, has died. He was 83. The Steinsaltz Center, the Jerusalem educational institute he founded, said he died Friday in Jerusalem after suffering from pneumonia. Steinsaltz, an educator who established a network of schools in Israel and the former Soviet Union, wrote more than 200 books on subjects ranging from zoology to theology. But the Talmud, the central text in mainstream Judaism, was his greatest passion. The Talmud details rabbinical discussions over the centuries pertaining to Jewish law, ethics, philosophy, customs and history. But because of its complexity, obscurity and the fact that much of it is written in the ancient Aramaic language, the rarified text for centuries remained beyond the scope of comprehension of all but a select group of scholarly Jews. The text, compiled in Mesopotamia in the 5th century, is broken into 63 sections and stretches over 2,700 double-sided pages. “I do believe that this knowledge, it is not just knowledge of history, it is knowledge of ourselves, it is our own picture,” Steinsaltz told The Associated Press in a 2010 interview at the end of his work. “Talmud is a book that has no real parallel … it is a constant search for truth, for absolute truth.” Over 4 1/2 decades, working for up to 16 hours a day, he laboured over the ancient texts, translating them from the Aramaic into modern Hebrew — along with editions in English, French and Russian. The 45-volume series added his own explanations of phrases, terms and concepts, as well as listing the rulings of Jewish law derived from the text. Steinsaltz coined his quest to educate Jews “Let my people know,” a play on Moses’ passage from Exodus: “Let my people go.” There have been other, partial translations into English and other languages, but none are as comprehensive or have as extensive a commentary. In the AP interview, Steinsaltz explained that he took to the Talmud like a musician takes to an instrument and he compared comprehension of it to that of math and music. “It is a different language and you have to think in that language. It is a language of thought and not a language of words,” he said. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remembered Steinsaltz as “a Torah genius and a man of exemplary spirit.” “His important works will stand for generations at the foundation of Jewish heritage, as an eternal flame in his memory,” Netanyahu said. Steinsaltz, who also used the Hebraized surname Even-Israel, was born in what is now Israel in 1937 to secular parents but became observant in his teens, when he entered seminary schools and learned Aramaic. After studying physics and chemistry at Hebrew University, he became a math teacher and at the age of 24, according to his website, the youngest school principal in Israel’s history. Three years later, in 1965, he began working on what he called his “hobby” – the translation of the Talmud. He wrote numerous commentaries on religious texts as well as “My Rebbe,” a biography and memoir of his close relationship with the revered spiritual leader of the Chabad movement — the late Lubavitcher Rabbi Menachem M. Schneerson. He legally changed his last name to the Hebraicized Even-Israel under the guidance of the late Lubavitcher rebbe, though he continued to use the name Steinsaltz in professional settings. Steinsaltz's efforts earned him the 1988 Israel Prize – the nation’s highest civilian honour, the President’s Medal and a number of honorary doctorates. He is survived by his wife, Sara, three children and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, according to the centre. He was scheduled to be buried Friday on Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives. Josef Federman, The Associated Press