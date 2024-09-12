'Reservation Dogs' star Woon-A-Tai looks to inspire Indigenous actors with Emmys nom

Toronto actor D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai knows winning an Emmy won’t solve the systemic problems within Indigenous communities, but he still believes it could spark something meaningful: nuanced representation and a sense of possibility.

“I don't know what an Emmy Award will really do for stopping issues that we face on a daily basis,” the 22-year-old says on a call from Curve Lake First Nation in Ontario, where he’s visiting friends.

“It just gives us hope. It gives hope to a kid on a reservation that they could also be on that stage and do it too, and they can."

Woon-A-Tai is competing for best lead actor in a comedy series for his role in FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” which streams on Disney Plus in Canada.

He stars in the heartfelt half-hour comedy as Bear Smallhill, one of four Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma reeling from the suicide of a friend and committing petty crimes in order to fund their escape to California.

The actor will square off against Matt Berry from FX/Disney Plus's “What We Do in the Shadows,” Larry David from HBO/Crave's “Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Jeremy Allen White for Disney Plus's “The Bear.” He also faces Steve Martin and Hamilton’s Martin Short, each nominated for their turns in Hulu/Disney Plus’s “Only Murders in the Building,” with Short recognized for his take on grandiose theatre director Oliver Putnam.

“Reservations Dogs” is up for four Emmys in total, including best comedy. Woon-A-Tai says he’s “grateful” the Okmulgee, Okla.-shot series is finally being recognized by the television academy after being snubbed for its first two seasons, despite widespread critical acclaim.

“It took a very long time for the academy to recognize us, but we were already recognized by the people we made this project for: the people of Okmulgee and Oklahoma as a whole and native communities all around Turtle Island,” says Woon-A-Tai, who is of Oji-Cree, Anishinaabe and Guyanese descent.

“All this stuff is really cool too, but the people's opinions I really care about most, I already heard from and they enjoyed it. That’s really what’s stuck with my heart more than any award I’ve been nominated for.”

He stands alongside best supporting acting nominees Lily Gladstone, up for the Disney Plus limited series "Under the Bridge," and Kali Reis, up for the limited series "True Detective: Night Country" on HBO/Crave, as the first Indigenous actors to receive Emmy nominations in 17 years.

Created by "Jojo Rabbit” director Taika Waititi and writer-producer Sterlin Harjo, “Reservation Dogs” is billed as the first show on U.S. television in which all the writers, directors and regular characters are Indigenous. Woon-A-Tai's co-stars include Canadians Paulina Alexis, Devery Jacobs, Kaniehtiio Horn and the trio of Podemski sisters: Sarah, Tamara and Jennifer.

“It's a project that we can really finally be proud about because we told it rather than other people telling it for us,” says Woon-A-Tai.

“Reservation Dogs” is the actor’s biggest TV role to date. He previously appeared on series including CBC’s “Murdoch Mysteries” and APTN’s “Tribal.” He has a leading role in Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland's upcoming A24 military drama "Warfare."

Woon-A-Tai says he’s proudest of the way the show dismantles stereotypes of Indigenous people.

“How Indigenous communities are seen by non-Indigenous people is through Hollywood, is through pop culture. It’s the native Indian on horseback with long hair and warpaint getting shot at by John Wayne,” he says.

“They’re not used to seeing us as human.”

Woon-A-Tai adds that Indigenous people have been too often portrayed by others as overly serious.

“If you were to meet us, you would see that we're very funny people and aunties and uncles laugh all the time,” he says.

“People in our community say that laughter is medicine.”

Other Canadians up for awards on Sunday include Matty Matheson, whose culinary dramedy “The Bear,” which he executive produces, has a record 23 nods, including for best comedy series.

Among those nominated for best talk series are Toronto's Lorne Michaels, executive producer of NBC's "Late Night With Seth Meyers," and Montreal's Barry Julien, co-executive producer of CBS' "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert."

Canadian father-and-son duo Eugene and Dan Levy are set to host the ceremony.

At last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, Ottawa’s Sandra Oh won her first Emmy for producing Hulu/Disney Plus’s “Quiz Lady,” which won best TV movie.

Meanwhile, composer Jeff Toyne of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., took home the best main title theme music award for his work on Apple TV Plus’ “Palm Royale.”

Woon-A-Tai expects the Indigenous community will be rooting for him Sunday.

"One thing I'm focused on more than ever is to be a good role model for young Indigenous actors all over who want to get into this industry, and how to do it right because there's a lot of stuff that may get in your way," he says.

"Even if I wasn't an actor, I would still feel the same responsibility to my community."

The Emmy Awards air Sunday on CTV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press