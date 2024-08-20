Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen arrested on domestic violence charge

US actor Michael Madsen has been arrested on a domestic battery charge.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that shortly after midnight on Saturday, they received a call from a woman alleging “her husband pushed her and locked her out of the house”.

Veteran actor Madsen, who starred in Quentin Tarantino films including Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, was arrested in Malibu, California on the misdemeanour charge.

He posted a $20,000 (£15,300) bond before being released from custody. The 66-year-old actor has not made any public statements regarding the situation.

The sheriff's department told the BBC: "The investigation is ongoing and will be sent to the Van Nuys Superior Court House for filing” and offered no additional details.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Madsen said in a statement to the media: “It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, and we hope for a positive resolution for both.”

Madsen has starred in Quentin Tarantino films including Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill (Alamy)

The Standard has contacted a representative for the actor for comment.

Madsen wed his wife DeAnna in 1996. Together they have three children - Hudson, Luke and Calvin.

The actor was previously sentenced to four days in jail in 2019 after being arrested for driving under the influence. In 2022, his son Hudson tragically passed away from suspected suicide. Just a month later, he was arrested again, this time for trespassing.

Madsen has been a regular collaborator with director Quentin Tarantino, starting with his iconic role as Mr. Blonde in Reservoir Dogs, which became his breakout performance.

Beyond Reservoir Dogs, he appeared in Tarantino’s Kill Bill as assassin Budd, also The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

During his career, Madsen also starred in the Free Willy film franchise as Glen Greenwood, the adoptive father of protagonist Jesse Greenwood – played by Jason James Richter in the first three films from 1993 until 1997.

Madsen has also appeared in Thelma & Louise and Donnie Brasco, as well as Die Another Day in the James Bond franchise.