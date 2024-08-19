‘Reservoir Dogs’ Actor Michael Madsen Arrested For Domestic Violence

Actor Michael Madsen, best known for his roles in Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs and the Kill Bill franchise, has been arrested for domestic violence.

TMZ reports that the actor was taken into custody after pushing his wife, DeAnna Madsen, during a dispute sometime after midnight on Saturday. Cops tell the outlet that following the push, Madsen locked her out of their house. DeAnna refused medical treatment and reported that she was safe by the time cops arrived.

Following his arrest, he was given a misdemeanor domestic violence charge. The actor has since posted his $20,000 bail and was released.

“It was a disagreement between Michael and his wife, which we hope resolves positively for them both,” Madsen’s representative told TMZ in a statement.

Madsen and his wife have been married since 1996 and share three sons, Hudson, Luke, and Calvin. Tragically, Hudson died by suicide in 2022 at 26.

“I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy - my last text from him was ‘I love you dad,’’ Madsen told the Los Angeles Times. “I didn’t see any signs of depression. It’s so tragic and sad. I’m just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened.”

Madsen posted a photo with DeAnna on his Instagram back in June, congratulating their son Luke on what appeared to be his graduation.

Madsen has two other children, Christian and Max, from a previous marriage to actress Jeannine Bisignano.

Madsen’s most recent role was in a 2024 drama film called Max Dagan. Madsen is the older brother to Oscar nominee Virgina Madsen.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.