Reservoir restaurant is back open for business
Cock of the Walk is back open after being shut down for 24 hours.
Cock of the Walk is back open after being shut down for 24 hours.
The Canadian tennis star opened up about her childhood, facing criticism and experiencing sexism on the "Not Alone" podcast.
The former tennis champ is opening up about focusing on new business ventures, mom life and why she and her fiancé can't think about planning a wedding yet
BIRMINGHAM — Canada's Leylah Fernandez moved on to the quarterfinals of the Rothesay Classic grass-court tennis tournament with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic on Wednesday.
Wimbledon begins in less than a fortnight.
The British number one handed the Spaniard his first defeat on grass in almost two years – and first in any competitive match for seven weeks.
The former world number one was making what is likely to be his farewell appearance at the prestigious pre-Wimbledon tournament.
LONDON — Canada's Milos Raonic lost to fourth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-4 in second-round action Wednesday at the Queen's Club Championships tennis tournament. The 33-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., came into the match following a first-round win over Cameron Norrie in which he set a record for aces in an ATP three-set match with 47. He was held to nine aces Wednesday, two fewer than Fritz, in the first meeting between the players. Raonic seemed poised to win the first set when he t
Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranking American tennis players, will headline Team USA at the 2024 Summer Games, the United States Tennis Association announced Thursday.
HALLE, Germany (AP) — Jan-Lennard Struff made tidy work of Stefanos Tsitsipas a day after a marathon three-set victory at the grass-court Halle Open.
Andy Murray was supported by his wife Kim Sears after his latest win at Queen's Club win
HALLE, Germany (AP) — Zhang Zhizhen recorded his third career victory over a top-10 opponent when he upset third-seeded Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (5) at the grass-court Halle Open on Wednesday.
New British men's number one Jack Draper continues his memorable week with a notable win over Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz at Queen's.
The quartet, also including Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber, are joined by last year’s Wimbledon junior champion Henry Searle.
BERLIN (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin on Thursday because of an apparent leg injury less than two weeks before play begins at the All England Club.
BERLIN (AP) — Former top-ranked player Victoria Azarenka reached the quarterfinals of the grass-court Berlin tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win over qualifier Zeynep Sonmez on Wednesday before rain wreaked havoc with the schedule.
Everything you need to know about Wimbledon 2024 on the BBC.
LONDON (AP) — Andy Murray retired from his second-round match at Queen’s Club because of a back injury on Wednesday, raising doubts about what is expected to be his final Wimbledon appearance. The 37-year-old Murray stopped playing while trailing Jordan Thompson 4-1, and the former No. 1 player said he’d get scans on Thursday. The two-time Wimbledon champion, who has signaled his intention to retire later this year, said he “wouldn’t know” about whether he’ll be ready when play starts July 1 at
TORONTO — The gunman in a fatal Toronto shooting believed the two victims had defrauded his family, his wife said, as court records indicate the family was suing the pair after losing more than a million dollars in an alleged investment scam.
"I am trying to handle a certain situation properly so I don’t let my anger get the best of me."
Mia Bailey, 28, faces two felony murder charges and an attempted murder charge