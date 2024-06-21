Reservoir restaurant is back open for business

The Canadian Press

LONDON — Canada's Milos Raonic lost to fourth-seeded American Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-4 in second-round action Wednesday at the Queen's Club Championships tennis tournament. The 33-year-old from Thornhill, Ont., came into the match following a first-round win over Cameron Norrie in which he set a record for aces in an ATP three-set match with 47. He was held to nine aces Wednesday, two fewer than Fritz, in the first meeting between the players. Raonic seemed poised to win the first set when he t