Resettlement agencies race to help refugees ahead of Trump's second term

Susan Haigh
·4 min read

NEW MILFORD, Conn. (AP) — Rogers Lopez knows just how lucky his family is as they settle into their furnished two-bedroom apartment in suburban Connecticut, just before President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

Lopez, his wife Karina Cañizarez and their 5-year-old son Jesus are refugees from Venezuela and Colombia who were embraced by a team of supportive volunteers when they arrived in December. Similar encounters happened nationwide as resettlement groups scrambled in the final days of President Joe Biden's administration to find homes for refugees before Trump sharply limits, if not closes, this path to safety and citizenship.

“Always, the refugee process is very difficult,” said Lopez, 29, who said "political problems" forced him from Venezuela. “But it will be more difficult in the future.”

The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program has brought in more than 3 million people since Congress created it in 1980 for refugees fearing persecution because of their race, religion, nationality, membership in a social group or political opinion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump, who put tight limits on refugees in his first term, has vowed to “suspend refugee resettlement” as part of a broader effort to “immediately end the migrant invasion of America.”

Presidents set targets and Biden ramped them up, citing “the generosity that has always been at the core of the American spirit,” and the billions of dollars refugees have contributed to the U.S. economy.

Nearly 30,000 refugees arrived during the final three months of 2024, coming close to meeting Biden's annual cap of 125,000. Trump admitted about 11,000 during the final year of his first term, the fewest since the U.S. began resettlements.

“People are desperate to do the work right now because we have a pretty good idea that all immigration is going to cease, at least for a while, when he takes office,” said Michele Shackelford, president of the New Milford Refugee Resettlement group that's helping Lopez and his family.

Often conflated with asylum-seekers who come directly to the U.S.-Mexico border, these refugees face a much more rigorous process. If the U.N. refugee agency determines they qualify, they are interviewed by U.S. immigration officials and must pass criminal background checks and medical screening. It can take years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aware that Trump can close the doors almost immediately, Maria Mostajo, a former Manhattan prosecutor, and Carolyn Setlow, a retired business executive, have been working furiously to settle families in Connecticut through a project they founded in their small town of Washington.

“If Trump comes in and either puts the kibosh on these entries or, as he’s done in the past, reduces the number of people that can enter per year, then that basically means all these people that are in the pipeline, fewer and fewer of them are actually going to get in,” Mostajo said.

During the fall of the U.S.-supported government in Afghanistan, Mostajo and Setlow held a community meeting, appealing for volunteers and funds to help settle one Afghan family of six. Through various fundraising efforts, including a GoFundMe campaign and a party donated by a local distillery, they raised $80,000, as well as donations of furniture, and clothing, free legal help, English tutoring and other assistance.

She and Setlow realized that their Washington Resettlement Project could leverage support for more refugees by providing grants of up to $10,000 to other volunteers. Since the election, they have awarded grants to the New Milford group and three others, with two more in the pipeline, Mostajo said.

After Trump's victory, global charities such as Church World Service urged volunteers across the U.S. to quickly create more private sponsorship groups as part of Welcome Corps, a U.S. State Department initiative launched in 2023 to encourage teams of citizens to take responsibility for incoming refugees. Groups need to raise a minimum of $2,425 per refugee to cover their initial 90 days of living expenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larger resettlement organizations make the matches. For Connecticut, federal officials told Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services in New Haven to expect about 130 arrivals between late November and January. IRIS, which receives $3,000 per refugee from the State Department, reached out to around 50 community groups to resettle as many as possible before Inauguration Day, according to Mohammad Daad Serweri, who manages the sponsorships at IRIS.

In just two weeks, the New Milford volunteers managed to find an apartment and fill it with food, toys and thrift store furniture. They hope the Lopez-Cañizarez family will be integrated into the community, find jobs and be ready to fully take over their living expenses within a year.

The couple didn't realize they'd receive such help, and never dreamed they could live in a place where they would feel so safe.

“We had no idea," Cañizarez said in Spanish. "This has been marvelous for us because these are excellent people ... they took us in like we are family.”

__

ADVERTISEMENT

This story corrects the amount of federal funding Integrated Refugee & Immigrant Services receives per immigrant from $2,425 per refugee to $3,000 per refugee for fiscal year 2025.

Susan Haigh, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • White House says TikTok warning it will go dark on Sunday is a 'stunt'

    TikTok says service providers need "clarity" to ensure the app remains available when the ban takes effect on Sunday.

  • Rural home invasion victims write of 'utter fear and vulnerability' as offender gets 10-year sentence

    The victim of a violent home invasion in rural Alberta told a judge on Friday that his home has become a prison since he and his sister were attacked by a man with a gun who was pretending to be a police officer.Armin Babic, 42, was convicted last year of robbery with a firearm, discharging a firearm and forcible confinement after a 2019 home invasion at a De Winton acreage, victimizing two strangers who were in their 60s and 70s at the time. "My home has become my own jail cell," wrote Gavin Mc

  • Trump's New Official Portrait Tells Quite The Story. Body Language Experts Explain Why.

    The president-elect's new eyebrow-raising photo spurred a lot of conversations online. Experts think his expression and pose reveal a lot.

  • Trump won't wait to review CUSMA trade pact, experts say

    WASHINGTON — U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's pledge to hit Canada and Mexico with 25 per cent across-the-board tariffs has sent shockwaves through America's closest neighbours — but it's likely just a first step in his plan to rattle a critical trilateral trade pact.

  • CNN Plots to Bury the Anchor Trump Hates Most

    CNN is considering a substantial demotion for one of its highest-rating stars—who also happens to be a longtime antagonist of President-elect Donald Trump. CNN chief Mark Thompson called Jim Acosta on Wednesday to propose that his show, CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta, be moved from its 10 a.m. ET time slot to midnight, according to the newsletter Status News. “The move would effectively exile Acosta to the Siberia of television news,” media reporter Oliver Darcy pointed out.

  • Commerce Secretary Raimondo offers a parting shot at Trump and advice for Democrats' future

    WASHINGTON (AP) — When Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo looks at Donald Trump, she says she sees a president-elect who for all of his aggressive talk is afraid to let America compete with the rest of the world, responding instead with tariffs and curtailing immigration.

  • Trump Cries ‘CORRUPTION!’ Over FBI Shutting DEI Office Before His White House Return

    President-elect Donald Trump has cried foul over the FBI shuttering its diversity, equity and inclusion wing just before his return to the White House. Trump and his MAGA allies have long railed against DEI, which they see as a fast track for under-qualified people to attain jobs that would have otherwise gone to better-suited candidates without regard to ethnicity or gender. Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), even accused the FBI of having “prioritized” DEI over “protecting the American people.” The

  • Rumors Swirl About Who Bailed Rudy Giuliani Out at the 11th Hour

    There’s a bit of a mystery surrounding who may have offered the financial backing for Rudy Giuliani to settle with a pair of 2020 election workers from Georgia that he repeatedly defamed. Under the agreement, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney gets to keep his New York and Florida apartments, as well as other valuables, in exchange for a payment to Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss. The amount of the payment, and its source, is undisclosed. Giuliani was ordered in December 2023 to p

  • CNN Airs Supercut of Trump Being Trashed by His Own Appointees

    CNN broadcast a supercut of some of the withering comments that Donald Trump’s appointees have previously made about him. The president-elect took to Truth Social this week to detail his White House blacklist, saying he doesn’t want any officials in his new administration who’ve worked for someone “suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome,” citing some of his most prominent critics as examples of those with the imagined condition. Despite his passionate rebuttal of these characters, some of his

  • How Albertans feel about premier's approach to Team Canada tariff threat response | Canada Tonight

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refused to sign a joint statement of unity from the federal government and Canada’s premiers against U.S. president-elect Donald Trump’s threat to impose punishing tariffs on Canadian goods. Former Alberta politician Gary Mar says Smith’s reluctance to sign onto the agreement is in part because of the ‘disproportionate impact’ it may have on Alberta.

  • WATCH: MAGA Lawmaker Thrown to Ground as He Tries to Defy Georgia House Ban

    A MAGA state senator in Georgia was shoved to the ground and arrested Thursday for trying to defy a ban and forcefully enter the House chambers. Colton Moore was thrown down as he tried to push his way past police and officials to make it inside the chamber for Gov. Brian Kemp’s state of the state speech. Moore, 31, was banned indefinitely from the chambers last year after he referred to the late House speaker David Ralston as “one of the most corrupt Georgians we’ve seen in our lives” during a

  • "Barack Can’t Convince His Wife She Has To Do Her Duty?": The Internet Is Firing Back After A Fox News Host Questioned Why Michelle Obama Won't Attend Trump's Inauguration

    "Michelle Obama doesn't have to do a thing except remain true to Michelle Obama."

  • Mark Carney launches leadership bid, comes out swinging against Pierre Poilievre

    OTTAWA — Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney officially kicked off his bid to replace Justin Trudeau on Thursday by launching barbs at Pierre Poilievre and describing the Conservative leader as a dangerous, sloganeering populist.

  • Trump floats adding Los Angeles aid to reconciliation bill

    President-elect Trump floated the idea Thursday of including federal aid to Los Angeles in the wake of deadly fires as part of a massive reconciliation package, suggesting that doing so would win over some Democratic votes. Trump pitched the strategy during an interview on “The Dan Bongino Show.” Bongino, a long-time Trump ally, argued Republicans…

  • Let's Talk About How Weird JD Vance's Official VP Portrait Is

    The new administration's White House portraits have been brought to you by Facetune.

  • How will the Trump tariffs affect U.S. towns depending on B.C. shoppers?

    Many Canadians are concerned about how the second term of the incoming Trump administration will affect businesses in this country. But businesses and politicians just south of the border are having similar worries. Liam Britten has more on their concerns.

  • Russia says any British military role in Ukraine under new 100-year deal would be worrying

    Russia said on Friday that any placement of British military assets in Ukraine under a new 100-year partnership agreement between Kyiv and London would be of concern to Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked about the possibility of Britain setting up military bases in Ukraine under the agreement announced on Thursday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

  • Trump tariff threat prompts IMF warning ahead of inauguration

    The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned against the prospects of a renewed US-led trade war, just days before Donald Trump prepares to begin his second term in the White House.

  • History of Mar-a-Lago: How It Transformed From Post Cereals Heiress’ Estate to Donald Trump’s Members-only Club

    A closer look at exactly what Mar-a-Lago offers and how it became the club it is today.

  • Greenland PM Dashes Trump’s Hopes Live on Fox News

    Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said on Fox News that his country’s residents “don’t want to be Americans,” despite what any possible public relations stunts by right-wingers like Donald Trump Jr. might suggest. “We will always be a part of NATO. We will always be a strong partner for the U.S. We are close neighbors. We have been cooperating in the last 80 years, and I think the future has a lot to offer to cooperate with,” Egede told anchor Bret Baier. “But we want to also be clear,” he sta