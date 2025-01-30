‘The Residence’ Teaser: Uzo Aduba and Randall Park Investigate a White House Murder in Shonda Rhimes Crime Comedy

Shonda Rhimes is getting into the “Only Murders in the Building” and “Knives Out” whodunnit game with her latest series “The Residence.”

Super-producer Rhimes and executive producing partner Betsy Beers reunite with “Scandal” alum Paul William Davies for another White House-set series — except this time, it’s a screwball crime comedy.

Uzo Aduba stars as Cordelia Cupp, a consulting detective for the Metropolitan Police Department, who is tasked with solving a murder. Add in FBI Special Agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) to make a modern-day Sherlock and Watson/”Odd Couple.” While Aduba’s Cupp is known as the most sought-after detective in the world, she and Park don’t see eye to eye: Park is skeptical about Cupp’s unconventional methods, and their dynamic promises to be as intriguing as the mystery they seek to unravel, as the description teases.

The official synopsis reads: “132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. ‘The Residence’ is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

“The Residence” also stars Giancarlo Esposito, Edwina Findley, Molly Griggs, Jason Lee, Ken Marino, Al Mitchell, Dan Perrault, Bronson Pinchot, Julieth Restrepo, Mel Rodriguez, Susan Kelechi Watson, Isiah Whitlock Jr., and Mary Wiseman.

Eliza Coupe, Jane Curtin, Paul Fitzgerald, Barrett Foa, Al Franken, Spencer Garrett, Taran Killam, Julian McMahon, Matt Oberg, Brett Tucker, and Kylie Minogue guest star.

The series is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book of the same name.

Paul William Davies (“Scandal,” “For the People”) is the creator, showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Rhimes and Beers also executive produce.

As Susan Kelechi Watson stars in “The Residence,” her fellow former “This Is Us” co-star (and onscreen husband) Sterling K. Brown is leading another White House-centric murder mystery. Brown teamed up again with “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman for “Paradise,” about a Secret Service agent who is accused of killing the President. James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin, and Percy Daggs IV co-star.

“The Residence” premieres March 20 on Netflix. Check out the teaser below.

