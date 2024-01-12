Resident finds bullet hole in wall of Elk Grove home and notices fire at neighbors house

Elk Grove police are investigating a death after a bullet hole and a fire were discovered in neighboring homes, the Police Department said Thursday.

Officers were called to a home on Aizenberg Way at 6:30 p.m. after a resident returned home and discovered a bullet hole in their wall, the Elk Grove Police Department said. The resident told 911 dispatchers they could smell smoke and see flames at a neighbor’s house.

Firefighters from the Consumnes Community Services District arrived shortly after and extinguished the small fire. After they gained entry to the home, they found an unresponsive man inside. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Department said.

“The male did not have any obvious signs of trauma,” Elk Grove police said.

Police are investigating the death and Consumnes fire personnel are also investigating the arson. The Sacramento County Coroner will release the man’s identity after notification of next of kin.