Resident hits out at rubbish-laden lane near army base

Much of the litter is military ration packs. [Niall Smiddy]

A "disappointed" resident said he was forced to pick up litter next to an army training area.

Niall Smiddy cleared ration bags and glow sticks, and said he also picked up "used cardboard cartridge boxes", which he believes were disregarded after a training exercise.

He said this was not the first time he has spotted rubbish near the MoD training area in Corsham, Wiltshire.

An MoD spokesperson said: "Our personnel have cleared this area and the layby leading into the training area which is used by the public."

The entrance to the training area is along the B3109, on the outskirts of Corsham. [Niall Smiddy]

Mr Smiddy said he was "extremely disappointed" by the litter.

He first approached the army to clean the rubbish on 22 July, and handed in a letter with pictures to show the issue a day later.

“We can confirm that litter was found on a verge outside the perimeter of Gorse Farm in Corsham, a small amount of which could be attributed to the military.

"We do all we can to ensure we leave any exercise areas in good order and are grateful this was brought to our attention," the spokesperson added.

