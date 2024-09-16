Residents Airlifted to Safety as Floodwaters Surround Homes in Southern Poland

Residents were airlifted from their homes in southern Poland on Sunday, September 15, as torrential rain caused deadly flooding across parts of the country.

Video released by the General Command of the Armed Forces in Poland shows one resident being airlifted from a roof of a home in Stronie Slaskie.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared a state of natural disaster and said funds were being prepared for emergency aid and damage mitigation.

At least four people had died, according to Polish media. Credit: @DGeneralneRSZ via Storyful