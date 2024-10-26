Residents ask crime commissioner to improve safety

People in Great Yarmouth say shoplifting has become a big problem and it can be "intimidating" [BBC]

Residents in a seaside town have urged a county's police and crime commissioner (PCC) to take action to help them feel safer.

People in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, told the BBC they feared violence and worried retail crime was getting worse.

Sarah Taylor, Norfolk's PCC and a Labour councillor on Breckland Council, said she was "desperate to hear" the chancellor's Budget on 30 October which could determine how local policing was funded.

In August, Paul Sanford, the chief constable of Norfolk Police, said the force needed more money to tackle changing trends in crime.

Amy Newey says she feels "quite safe" in the town and has confidence in the police [Andrew Turner/BBC]

Amy Newey, 18, of Great Yarmouth, said: "I feel quite safe in Great Yarmouth because I know there's a lot of people to help me, like the police, my mates and family.

"I'm aware of crimes, like a couple of stabbings we've had in Yarmouth recently and all the thieves.

"[The police] are there to help with all that."

David Cowling and his wife Frances say they would not visit Great Yarmouth at night [Andrew Turner/BBC]

Frances Cowling, 79, and her husband David, 85, from Ormesby St Margaret, Norfolk, said while they felt safe in their home village, they felt less safe in Great Yarmouth.

"Definitely [it is worse now]," said Mrs Cowling.

"There seems to be mindless stabbings which people didn't seem to do in the old days."

Mr Cowling said he wanted to see a greater police presence in towns.

"I feel very safe in our village, but there's such a mixture of people in the towns these days that we aren't too happy to come into town," he added.

"We certainly wouldn't come in at night."

Jane Hare wants to see more police officers on the streets in Great Yarmouth [Andrew Turner/BBC]

Jane Hare, 65, of Great Yarmouth, works in a charity shop and said theft was a common occurrence.

"We have a lot of trouble with shoplifting, but we don't call the police because we don't think they'll do anything," she said.

"It's intimidating and I get angry; really angry because there's nothing we can do about it and it gets worse.

"I think we should have more patrols around the town."

Dawn Henney has lived in Great Yarmouth for more than 40 years [Andrew Turner/BBC]

Dawn Henney, 64, said the levels of crime in Great Yarmouth had worsened over the years.

"I don't feel safe in Norfolk. I don't go out after dark, not even to walk my dog," she added.

"I think [police] should focus on putting more [officers] on the ground. There's too much [crime]; people being attacked, knife crime, bags snatching, that sort of thing.

"I think they should put some ex-Army on the street to help them out.

"I don't mind paying more tax to feel safer."

Sarah Taylor was elected Norfolk's Police and Crime Commissioner in May [Jo Thewlis/BBC]

Otuekong Asukwo, 34, from Great Yarmouth, said: "I'd say securing the lives and property of citizens [is the priority]."

When asked if he felt safe living in Norfolk, he replied: "Of course."

"I've not really had encounters with the police, or direct treatment, so I've not had a problem or negative response."

