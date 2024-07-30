Residents asked how £20m of funding should be spent

A questionnaire has been made as part of a consultation [BBC]

Residents have been asked how £20m should be spent on a town in the next decade.

King's Lynn, in Norfolk, was one of 75 towns to receive funding from the now-defunct Department for Levelling Up.

A consultation has been launched for locals to share their ideas about how the area could be rejuvenated.

Vicky Ethridge, chair of King’s Lynn Town Board, said: "I know there are heaps of opinions out there about things like Debenhams [vacant since May 2020] and the post office and those sorts of things so we're saying please everyone have a look at the questionnaire and fill one in before August 1st."

Vicky Ethridge said she was particularly keen to hear from young people [King's Lynn Town Board]

Councillor Alistair Beales, leader of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council said: “This additional funding of £20m will help us to realise the town’s potential even further, delivering interventions that can make a tangible difference in King’s Lynn, now, and in the years to come."

The consultation closes on 1st August.

