Residents asked to name three animal carvings

Andy O'Neil has carved a hare, a phoenix and the Cotswold Lion sheep into the wood [Cirencester Town Council]

Residents can name three animal carvings that were carved into a felled Beech tree as part of a newly launched competition.

Cirencester Town Council had to fell a diseased Beech tree in Abbey Grounds earlier this year.

Artist Andy O'Neil has carved a hare, a phoenix and a Cotswold Lion sheep into the wood.

Natalie Reynolds, land and property projects manager, said: "Andy’s stunning carvings have significantly enriched the park and created a wonderful new play feature for local children."

The Town Council has launched a competition to name the three new animal carvings [Cirencester Town Council]

The three animals were chosen to celebrate and highlight their historical importance to the town.

The Phoenix, a symbol of Cirencester, features on the Town Council's crest and is celebrated annually at the Phoenix Arts and Music Festival in Abbey Grounds.

The Cotswold Lion Sheep reflects Cirencester's wool trade history, still evident in many street names, businesses, and shopping areas.

The hare holds special significance due to a Roman mosaic discovered in the town.

An exhibition at the town council's local information centre has accompanied the project, educating visitors and residents about the historical relevance of these animals.

The town council has now launched a competition to name the three new animal carvings.

Residents can enter the competition by submitting ideas in person to the Local Information Centre in Bingham House.

The chosen names will be announced on 18 September and will be included on an interpretation board to be installed by the tree.

Follow BBC Gloucestershire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links