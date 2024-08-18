Residents asked to reduce water use as large regional water pipe is repaired

The Region of Waterloo is asking people to prepare to use less water this week because a massive pipe that supplies about 20 per cent of the region’s drinking water needs to be shut off for repairs. (David Donnelly/CBC - image credit)

People in parts of Waterloo region are being asked to curb their water use this week as a major water pipe undergoes repairs.

The pipe, which services the Mannheim water treatment plant, moves about 20 per cent of the region's drinking water to residents.

Mari MacNeil, the director of water and wastewater services for the region, says they've been monitoring the pipe but discovered an urgent repair is needed to a coupling along the pipe.

"Our team will go in and shut down the water, they'll drain the chamber, they'll remove the coupling," she told CBC News.

"Once the repairs are made we'll slowly then refill the chamber and get back on our way to supplying water to the region."

Those areas impacted include:

Kitchener.

Waterloo.

Northwest Cambridge.

St. Jacobs.

Elmira.

Breslau.

Mannheim.

Lloyd Brown.

Shingletown.

West Montrose.

Conestogo.

St. Agatha.

MacNeil says people shouldn't notice any changes when they turn on the tap and "water will continue to flow as usual."

However, the region is asking the community to reduce non-essential water usage where possible to avoid any issues.

The region says people should avoid watering their lawns or washing their vehicles at home and could reduce water use by taking shorter showers or turning the tap off while brushing their teeth.

"If everyone does their part, then we will see no disruption and no difference in terms of the water supply," MacNeil said.

MacNeil says repairs are set to begin on Monday and work is expected to go until Sunday.