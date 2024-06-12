Residents 'attacked' by angry crow

The reports have centred on shops in Prince Charles Avenue [BBC]

Residents in a Derby suburb say they are being harassed by an angry crow.

Numerous people have reported being attacked by the bird in the Prince Charles Avenue area of Mackworth on local community social media pages.

One runner said an attack outside the Co-op supermarket had left him with a very sore ear.

Another person said the crow chased them down the street and pecked them on the head.

Bakery worker Jackie Fitch said she had seen people running from the bird [BBC]

Jackie Fitch, who works in a bakery store on the road, said it was believed the bird was nesting in the area.

"There was a lady on a mobile phone, she was walking along talking to somebody and it came for her," she told the BBC. "All you see is people running off.

"Every now and then it feels threatened and it wants to protect its young."

Adele Clarkson said she was watching out for the crow [BBC]

The incidents - several of which are reported to have happened on Thursday - have left residents fearful of attacks.

Adele Clarkson, who lives in Woodford Road, said: "I saw a big, massive bird land on my front garden and I thought it was going to hit the window.

"The Mackworth estate is very park-like so it could be anywhere.

"I will be keeping my eye out now for it."

