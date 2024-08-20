Residents brace for construction as 13 of 21 repairs to key water main needed along 33rd Avenue N.W.

Last week, officials announced crews would be conducting the majority of the repairs along 33rd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.W., and would require 16 to 18 excavation sites.

As the city prepares for the start of repairs to Calgary's most critical water main, city officials said Tuesday they aren't planning to cut off access to any businesses in the areas that will be affected by construction.

"What we can share with you today is, from our preliminary assessment, we do not anticipate needing to close any driveways or businesses," said Francois Bouchart, the city's director of capital priorities and investment.

"There will always be access in some form to ensure that customers can access your businesses."

The announcement comes after the city revealed that the Bearspaw south feeder main — the city's key treated water main — needs further urgent repairs following its rupture on June 5.

Last week, officials announced crews would be conducting the majority of the repairs — 21 segments of the Bearspaw south feeder main — along 33rd Avenue and 16th Avenue N.W., and would require 16 to 18 excavation sites.

"We can now share that 13 of the 21 pipe segments being repaired are along ... 33rd Avenue [N.W.]," Bouchart said during Tuesday's water supply update.

A map of the approximate locations where the Bearspaw south feeder main will be rehabilitated.

A map of the approximate locations where the Bearspaw south feeder main will be rehabilitated.

There are also two additional repairs that will be done to the feeder main along Parkdale Boulevard between 26th and 27th streets, and on Broadview Road near Crowchild Trail, which the city had previously announced would not require water restrictions.

"Last week, it was mentioned that there would be no water restriction impacts to Calgarians during the pipe repairs that will take place on Parkdale Boulevard N.W. between 26th and 27th Street N.W., and near Broadview Road and Crowchild in October and November," said Bouchart on Tuesday.

"I'd like to clarify that, at this time, it's too early to commit to this guarantee."

No fire ban planned for Aug. 26

Steve Dongworth, chief of the Calgary Fire Department, also confirmed this round of water-use restrictions would not include a citywide fire ban or a ban on hot works businesses like it did earlier this summer.

"Because we were assured by our friends at water services that we will have the pressure, the flow and the volume of water that we need for firefighting from the fire hydrants, we've decided to ramp back a little bit from the last experience," said Dongworth.

"Of course, we'll monitor that continually during the repairs to make sure there are no changes."

As of Friday morning, bylaw officers had attended eight calls for fires and 56 calls for misuse of water, according to the City of Calgary.

Calgary remains under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions until it is escalated back up to Stage 4 on Aug. 26 as feeder main repairs commence.

Bouchart said the city is still working to develop construction plans in order to assess how construction will impact street access for homes and businesses in the area.

"I'd like to take a moment to speak directly to residents of 33rd Ave. First, I'd like to acknowledge your need to have information on construction plans and to understand how this work will affect you. We know how stressful the wait has been for you," said Bouchart.

"More details on construction staging and timelines will be shared as the plans are finalized."

He also added that, on Tuesday, residents can expect more door-to-door visits to residents from city workers.

Earlier this month, city officials announced that Calgary's most critical feeder main needs further urgent repairs following its rupture on June 5. Repairs are set to take place from Aug. 26. to Sept. 23, tentatively.

Earlier this month, city officials announced Calgary's most critical feeder main needs further urgent repairs. The work is planned to take place from Aug. 26. to Sept. 23.

Crews are set to begin sawing into sections of pavement along 33rd Avenue N.W. on Tuesday, which is the first step in the excavation process to expose the feeder main.

The next step — which involves crews removing sections of the road — is planned to start on Monday, the same day Stage 4 outdoor water restrictions come into effect.

The repairs and Stage 4 water restrictions are scheduled to occur between Aug. 26 and Sept. 23, a date the city says is subject to change as crews work through repairs and visually inspect the pipe.

Residents, businesses feeling anxious

Some who live and work in the affected areas say they're worried about how the pipe repair work will affect their daily lives.

Melba Seto owns Bowness Soapworks, a local business in one of the areas expected to be most impacted by the feeder main repairs. Her business is also operated from her home.

"I'm having to make some serious decisions right now of maybe closing my business for the next few weeks," Seto told CBC News on Monday.

"I can only relay what I'm told, and right now I don't really understand exactly when these closures are or what that means for us … We're literally just learning things day to day."

Melba Seto, owner of Bowness Soapworks, says she's worried about how the feeder main repairs will impact her business.

Melba Seto, owner of Bowness Soapworks, says she's worried about how the feeder main repairs will impact her business.

Christina Pilarski has been a Bowness resident for over a decade, and she echoed many of Seto's worries.

Pilarski learned about the locations that would be impacted — her street being one of them — via a Bowness resident group chat while she was away on vacation over the August long weekend.

"No one had any information, so at that point we were names on a map, and that's when the anxiety and the question started in terms of what actually is going to be happening," she told CBC News on Monday.

She says she's concerned about the communication surrounding the construction, saying that residents of the community aren't getting any more information than the rest of the city.

Residents of Bowness have noticed new markings on the roads in front of their homes, as well as flags planted on their lawns. The City of Calgary says these are used to mark locations where utilities run underground.

Residents of Bowness have noticed new markings on the roads in front of their homes, as well as flags planted on their lawns. The City of Calgary confirmed on Tuesday they are used to mark locations where utilities run underground, but pink markings indicate the feeder main.

Pilarski believes the confusion has resulted in hearsay among residents, contributing to an overall lack of clarity around what services will be impacted in the neighbourhood.

"For us, there's just this real lack of confidence in what [the city is] telling us," said Pilarski, adding that the communication doesn't feel tailored to Calgarians who are especially impacted by the repairs.

'Bowness is very resilient'

For people like Pilarski and Seto, they're grateful the community is leaning on one another to weather the storm.

Christina Pilarski has been a Bowness resident for 12 years. Pilarski says her family and her neighbours are frustrated with the lack of clarity around how the feeder main repairs will impact the community's essential services, such as mail delivery and waste removal.

Christina Pilarski has been a Bowness resident for 12 years. Pilarski says her family and her neighbours are frustrated with the lack of clarity around how the feeder main repairs will impact the community's essential services, such as mail delivery and waste removal.

Pilarski says she's thankful for the constant communication among her neighbours, and that the community has had to band together in times of crisis many times before.

"Bowness is very resilient."