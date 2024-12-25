Residents, city leaders visit growing memorial for fallen Greensboro police officer
Residents, city leaders visit growing memorial for fallen Greensboro police officer
Residents, city leaders visit growing memorial for fallen Greensboro police officer
The report on Gaetz, who had represented Florida in Congress, included allegations related to sexual misconduct and illegal drug use.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have a person in custody who is suspected to have set a woman on fire in the subway early Sunday and then watched from a bench as she became engulfed in flames and died.
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
Former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for drugs and sex that were violations of a series of House rules and included obstruction of Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives' Ethics Committee said in a report released on Monday. The report found that Gaetz paid $90,000 to 12 women, a substantial portion of which the panel found was likely for either sexual activity or drug use. It also determined there was "substantial evidence" Gaetz had sex with a 17-year-old girl while serving in the House.
Mother of five Lucy-Anne Rushton, 30, was murdered by Shaun Dyson after years of abuse, authorities said
WARNING: This story contains footage of a violent robbery.Just days after Gaganjeet Singh urged Montreal police to step up patrols on de Liège Street, where his jewelry store is located, his worst fears came true.Around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a car plowed into Famous Jewellers in Montreal's Parc-Extension neighbourhood and a group of thieves made off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. Singh was injured during the incident as he tried to fend off the robbers.Police say th
A 33-year-old man was charged Monday for allegedly setting on fire and killing a woman on a New York subway train in what authorities called a “brutal murder” and an example of “depraved behavior.”
The man, now in his 20s, is sentenced for the abuse he inflicted upon his sibling when he was 14.
Police are searching for six suspects after an armed bank robbery in Markham, York Regional Police say. The robbery happened at around 5:30 p.m. near Markham Road and Highglen Avenue, police said in a news release. The suspects, wearing masks and carrying firearms, ordered everyone to get on the ground before robbing the bank and the customers inside, police said. One employee was assaulted during the robbery and taken to hospital with minor injuries.The six suspects then fled the scene in a dar
On her first night as a free woman in 17 years, Charlotte Pleytez couldn’t sleep.
Cloe Workman, 20, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence, court records show
In rural Georgia, a 10-year-old boy left home and walked a mile down the road to another town, where a concerned citizen called law enforcement. Deputies then arrested the boy’s mother, igniting a debate about parental rights and potential government overreach.
A teen is facing several charges after he was found carrying a loaded, 3D-printed handgun at a Winnipeg mall on the weekend, police say.Kildonan Place security guards asked police officers, who were stationed at the mall as part of the province's retail theft initiative, to help them remove from the building several people who were causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.Officers searched one of them after seeing "numerous irregular shapes" in his clothing, and f
Prosecutors on Monday charged 33-year-old Sebastian Zapeta-Calil with first- and second-degree murder and first-degree arson in connection with the death of a woman who died after being set on fire in a New York City subway train a day earlier.
RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters in rural Saskatchewan they say may be related and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Canora RCMP received a report of a break and enter in Rama, Sask., about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina, that happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 2. An unknown number of suspects broke into an office building, stealing credit cards and an undetermined amount of money.RCMP crime analysts now believe it to be connected to other brea
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare pleaded not guilty on Monday to state murder and terror charges while his attorney complained that comments coming from New York’s mayor would make it tough to receive a fair trial.
Authorities in North Carolina are looking for Ezekiel Burden in connection to the shooting death in a Walmart Supercenter
Police say two men have been arrested and charged in an alleged hate-motivated assault in Sudbury earlier this month that left two male victims with minor injuries.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A retired police officer in the nation's capital was convicted Monday of lying to authorities about leaking confidential information to the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group.
After being attacked in Panama at the end of October while travelling, a couple from Gatineau, Que., is now taking time to recover from the physical and mental trauma."I think it's good to be with friends, with family, but at the same time, my heart is over there. It's somewhere else," said Geneviève Plouffe, who returned home a month ago with her partner Martin Audette.They were in the middle of a years-long road trip across South and Central America."The plan was not to come [home]. The plan was to simply travel and live the life. But I don't know how I feel."Plouffe and Audette were inside their parked bus, which they had transformed into a mobile home, near the Miraflores Locks of the Panama Canal on Oct. 28 when attackers opened fire and forced their way inside the vehicle.The men dragged Audette out and beat him with a hammer and the butt of a gun, Plouffe said.Others entered the bus and demanded money, threatening Plouffe's life."I still have some aches, like my sternum still hurts and my ribs. I have scars all over the back of my head," Audette said. "The recovery process was what it was. It's like, I just got beat up — like, beat up real bad."The couple said they know recovering mentally will be a long process. Since the attack, they've been struggling with flashbacks and anxiety."You feel anger, you feel sadness, you feel a lot of emotions … joy, pain and sadness for what happened," Audette said."But it's part of life. We all know life is not always great, with different chapters and different obstacles to go through. They say what doesn't kill you makes you stronger."Path to justiceWithout insurance, the couple says they've incurred $40,000 to $50,000 in hospital and legal fees.In a written response, Global Affairs Canada confirmed it is aware of the incident involving the two Canadians but declined to comment due to privacy concerns. Canadian consular officials in Panama are in contact with local authorities and are providing assistance.Martin Audette sustained several injuries from the assault. (Submitted by Geneviève Plouffe)On the advice of the Canadian embassy in Panama, the couple hired a lawyer hoping their case will be heard.Radio-Canada reached out to police authorities in Panama but had not received a response at the time of publication.Plouffe said a few weeks ago, two suspects were identified by police. The couple said updates from local authorities are infrequent.Audette hopes to hold the attackers, as well as the owner of the property where they were parked, accountable through the justice system in Panama."Before leaving Panama, we hired this lawyer… and the last thing I said to him before we left was, someone has to pay, and it's not going to be me."Plans to return to El SalvadorThe couple sought help from a psychologist in El Salvador, who specializes in post-traumatic stress disorder, prior to returning to Canada.Two years ago, the couple decided to take on a five-year trek across South America. The attack happened midway through their journey. (@jajadabus/Instagram)"To have [a] psychological appointment in Quebec, it's very difficult. So in El Salvador, it was very quick, very easy," said Plouffe.The couple said they've also found comfort in support from family and friends."The van-lifers are a crazy, amazing community. They are very kind, and they give us a lot of help," said Plouffe. "We are very happy to be part of that beautiful family."They plan to stay in Canada for a few more weeks before returning to El Salvador, primarily for medical, psychological, and psychiatric support. The warmer weather is also a factor, said Plouffe.The couple also plans to travel back to Panama one day to retrieve their bus, which requires extensive repairs.