Residents continue to fight school district's decision to build new school driveway

WXYZ-Detroit Videos

In light of what happened on Saturday, classes and all events have been canceled at Warren Mott High School on Monday. School district officials says they wants students to take time to process what occurred. “Honestly, it was like really scary,” said Mackenzie Forrester. Mackenzie Forrester is a10th grader at Warren Mott High School. She was one of the many students at the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday night. What was supposed to be a night filled of fun turned into a night of panic when kids started running out of the school because they thought they heard gunshots. “As soon as I’m out the door, I get on the phone and I call my grandma, I’m crying almost at that point,” said Forrester.