Residents continue to fight school district's decision to build new school driveway
Residents of a York County school district continue to push back against a decision to install a new driveway to an elementary school.
Residents of a York County school district continue to push back against a decision to install a new driveway to an elementary school.
"After [bathroom] breaks, you must complete a writing assignment."
A student athlete is no longer enrolled at Gettysburg College after a racial slur was etched onto a teammate’s chest, school officials say.
"These children are an odd mix of arrogant, entitled, bored, and insecure that is new and concerning."
Some children and a person from the school district were outside the school at the time, sheriff says.
Michele Morrow, who has no experience in public education, is pulling out all the stops in the conservative culture warrior playbook.
King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's middle daughter has moved to London to study for her university degree
In light of what happened on Saturday, classes and all events have been canceled at Warren Mott High School on Monday. School district officials says they wants students to take time to process what occurred. “Honestly, it was like really scary,” said Mackenzie Forrester. Mackenzie Forrester is a10th grader at Warren Mott High School. She was one of the many students at the school’s homecoming dance on Saturday night. What was supposed to be a night filled of fun turned into a night of panic when kids started running out of the school because they thought they heard gunshots. “As soon as I’m out the door, I get on the phone and I call my grandma, I’m crying almost at that point,” said Forrester.
The lawsuit alleged that the student’s parents were not notified of the incident and that the student was denied immediate medical attention.
Memorial University student union representative Nicolas Keough says students are fed up with spiking student debts and the rising cost of living. He was part of a group of students, faculty and union leaders demanding that the province halt funding cuts. (Darryl Murphy/CBC)Students, faculty members and labour unions demanded an end to budget cuts Tuesday amidst soaring student debt and crumbling infrastructure at Memorial University's St. John's campus.Student and faculty leaders gave speeches
North Carolina voters must stop our own Project 2025 | Opinion
A couple of weeks into the school year, new cellphone guidelines in Nova Scotia are getting positive reviews from some students and teachers. Under a directive that came into effect in September, students must turn off their mobile devices and store them out of sight during instructional time, with some limited exceptions."There's definitely less distraction. So everyone's more focused on their work," said Stella Bussey Murphy, a Grade 10 student at Citadel High School in Halifax.In addition to
Beekmantown students learn about Lake Champlain’s ecosystem
“My father had a mentor who really changed his life at the trajectory of his future.”
A local developer is pitching Amherstburg council on moving the area's town hall into an old school. Two years after General Amherst High School closed its doors, developer Peter Valente is suggesting that the town move their administrative offices into the facility. Valente's company bought the high school after the public school board put it up for sale late last year. Valente will make his formal proposal tonight at Amherstburg's town council meeting. On Monday, he spoke with CBC's Windsor Mo
After a fatal shooting at a school in small-town Georgia, districts nationwide were inundated with threats. Superintendents have gotten used to it.
Mustang High School switching to virtual learning due to power issues
Goldman surveyed its summer interns and found most are very optimistic
SMITHTON, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump sat in a large barn in rural Pennsylvania on Monday, asking questions of farmers and offering jokes but, in a rarity for his campaign events, mostly listening.
Catherine Zeta-Jones took to Instagram to share a stunning photo of herself in a tiny mini dress as she counted down the days until her birthday, sparking reaction from her stepson, Michael Douglas' son Cameron Douglas
A court judge has made a decision after Prince Harry's shock revelations in his bombshell memoir Spare. See details.