Residents displaced after fire forces them out of apartment complex in northwest Omaha

Bill Gates says he believes he would have been diagnosed with a form of autism if he had grown up in this era. The Microsoft co-founder, who is one of the world's richest people, makes the observation in his memoir: Source Code: My Beginnings - which will be released on Tuesday. The philanthropist, who has given away billions of dollars-worth of his wealth through his Gates Foundation, said his social side and "awareness of the impact I can have on other people" was slow to develop, but has "come with age, with experience, with children, and I'm better for it".