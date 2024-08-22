Nearly 300 people evacuated after apartment building fire

Nearly 300 people were evacuated from an apartment building after a fire broke out early on Thursday.

Multiple residents said they were awoken by people knocking on their doors in the Mosaic Apartments in High Street, Slough, just after midnight.

No casualties were reported but some road closures remain in place around the complex and people are asked to avoid the area.

About 50 firefighters put out the fire by about 01:00 BST.

A resident said they had been left “wandering” after evacuating the building, with some booking their own hotel or staying in the lobby of the nearby Moxy Hotel.

But Slough Borough Council said it was caring for residents unable to return to their homes.

Emergency services and council officials remained at the site, where 282 people were safely evacuated, earlier on Thursday.

An investigation to find the cause of the fire is under way.

Firefighters remained outside the building on Thursday morning [BBC]

