Two women die and baby rescued after Aberdeen flat fire

Two women died in the fire and a baby was rescued

Two women have died following a fire at a block of flats in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were sent to Back Hilton Road at about 18:00 on Monday.

Two women were pronounced dead at the scene. A baby was taken to hospital as a precaution but was later discharged.

Neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution. A joint police and fire investigation is being carried out into the cause of the blaze but police said there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) sent seven appliances and two specialist units to the scene.

The road was closed while crews tackled the fire, which was extinguished by 21:00.