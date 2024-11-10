Residents, experts believe Buc-ee's location in KCK will boost tourism, local economy
Residents, experts believe Buc-ee's location in KCK will boost tourism, local economy
Residents, experts believe Buc-ee's location in KCK will boost tourism, local economy
"It was even more stunning in real life than in pictures..."
You don’t need to be a millionaire to travel like one.
The woman's reasoning for not including the teen in the family trip sparked debate on Reddit
A physician and world traveler shares the one simple habit he prioritizes before and during a trip.
The company that has been organizing seal-watching excursions for 40 years on Quebec's Magdalen Islands is officially putting an end to the winter activity — one that has contributed to the international renown of the small archipelago. "We have officially decided to put this wonderful project, which the Château Madelinot and the Magdalen Islands have been hosting since 1985, on the back burner," said Château Madelinot co-owner Ariane Bérubé.While the Madelinot hotel had never cancelled the acti
As the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) in Cranbrook expands, passengers are being warned that it will temporarily mean longer wait times at the airport's one security checkpoint. The rural, two-terminal airport in B.C.'s East Kootenay is undergoing scheduling changes to accommodate larger planes, which will allow for more passengers to fly in and out of the hub. Eventually, the airport plans to expand its security checkpoints, washroom facilities and overall footprint, but for the t
Not all northern-lights tours are a bad deal, but be careful which you choose and when you book them — or try free methods for seeing northern lights.
An all-inclusive single-occupancy suite aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey for four years costs $255,999 and guarantees a visit to over 140 countries.
"Please allow the iconic and tremendous Tower of Terror to stand tall, permanently in the name of historical preservation, spooky honor, and good, old-fashioned fun."
"You see those white pinkish dots in front of us?" asked Xhemal Xherri, peering across a lagoon along the southern coast of Albania, across the Adriatic Sea from Italy."Dalmatian pelicans," said Xherri. "Around 20 of them."The area is a vital breeding and feeding ground for southeastern Europe's distinctive waterbirds — like the Dalmatian pelican, pink flamingos, ospreys and spoonbills — and a crucial stop on the Adriatic migration route for birds heading to North Africa.Xherri comes to the area
I'm an avid skiing and snowboarder, but on the East Coast, it can be hard to find spots that aren't small and teaming with people. Luckily, I have.
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump attacked Democrats for “constant mudslinging” on Sunday before immediately turning around and dismissing her father-in-law’s swearing, racism and petty personal attacks as simply “who he’s always been.” President-elect Donald Trump‘s daugher-in-law, married to his son Eric, appeared on Fox New’s Media Buzz, where she claimed Democrats tried to “insult” voters into supporting them in the run-up to last week’s election. “They got to a level of just
President-elect Donald Trump’s return to the White House could be a bumpy ride because he has not pledged to avoid conflicts of interest, among other ethical concerns, while in office. The New York Times reported that Trump’s transition team missed the Oct. 1 deadline to submit an ethics plan in accordance with the Presidential Transition Act. What’s more is NYT reported that Trump’s assembled transition team has refused to participate in the established transition process, usually beginning mon
President-elect Donald Trump barred ex-Cabinet officials Nikki Haley and Mike Pompeo from his new administration in a Truth Social post on Saturday, opting for retribution over unity in one of his first transition announcements. By blocking both of them—one a former presidential primary rival, the other a man with presidential ambitions who has criticized Trump in the past—the incoming president has stayed true to a quest of prioritizing loyalty over all else when building out his second adminis
Jamie Oliver has been forced to withdraw a children's book he wrote after it was criticised for "causing offence" to First Nation Australians. More details...
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are "in it for the long haul" and are "incredibly happy together", according to friends.
Jennifer Lopez has taken to Instagram to share photos in a plunging, nearly-naked little black dress while on a recent trip to London.
Prince William and Kate Middleton refuse to have this moment of staff in their Windsor home, Adelaide Cottage.
Kelly Clarkson rocked a stunning $900 floral dress on her Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday November 7. See the stunning minidress here...
John Bolton imparted some words of wisdom for Donald Trump’s next national security adviser. Trump is currently in the process of putting a varied team together for his second term, with his son Don Jr. implying that admission to the cabinet relies on blind adherence to the soon-to-be president’s “message.” Bolton held the post of national security adviser to Trump before being fired in 2019, and shared his list of must-dos on CNN on Friday.