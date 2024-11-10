Residents, experts believe Buc-ee's location in KCK will boost tourism, local economy

CBC

As the Canadian Rockies International Airport (YXC) in Cranbrook expands, passengers are being warned that it will temporarily mean longer wait times at the airport's one security checkpoint. The rural, two-terminal airport in B.C.'s East Kootenay is undergoing scheduling changes to accommodate larger planes, which will allow for more passengers to fly in and out of the hub. Eventually, the airport plans to expand its security checkpoints, washroom facilities and overall footprint, but for the t