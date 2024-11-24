Residents fear being cut off by second landslide

Eimear Flanagan - BBC News NI
·4 min read
An earlier landslide on the Glenshesk Road which happened in March this year. A large section of the road and its verge have fallen several feet down a hill, leaving a steep cliff edge. Sections of broken tarmac are lying on top of the exposed soil. The areas is cordoned off with traffic cones and tape.
An earlier landslide in March this year destroyed a nearby section of the same road [Niall McCaughan]

There are concerns that a group of neighbours living in the Glens of Antrim could soon be cut off from nearby towns because of two separate landslides on their road.

The latest landslide on Glenshesk Road happened on Saturday, when a roadside verge was washed away during Storm Bert, exposing a cliff edge along the tarmac.

The road, which runs between the town of Ballycastle and the village of Armoy, has already been partially closed for eight months because of a previous landslide.

In March, a large section of the road broke away and slid down the side of a steep valley, leaving some residents facing 20-minute detours.

'We'll need a helicopter soon'

Kevin McCaughan, who lives between the two landslide sites, told BBC News NI there are about 19 houses in the same position.

He said families were already moving vehicles away from their homes due to fears the new landslide could deepen and extend, leading to a full road closure.

"If it went, we’d be cut of from both sides," he said, explaining there are no backroads which would allow alternative access to their homes.

"We left Mum's car down at the other side of the landslide in case we got cut off."

The 26-year-old software developer works part-time on his mother's farm.

"We have livestock at the other side of the valley but we're lucky - we can access them by quad," he said, adding that his neighbours were not so fortunate.

Since the first landslide at the end of March, some farmers have had to travel through Ballycastle in order to reach their livestock.

Mr McCaughan said a regular "three-minute journey" to check on sheep and cows had turned into a 20-minute detour - meaning a 40-minute round trip.

"That could be a couple of times a day."

He added that farmers whose children attend school in Armoy have been experiencing even more travel disruption because of the existing diversion on their school run.

Then on Saturday morning, one of his neighbours discovered the new landslide.

A landslide on the Glenshesk Road following Storm Bert. A section of the roadside verge has fallen down a hill. The section of road has been cordoned off with traffic cones and plastic tape.
There was a second landslide on the Glenshesk Road during Storm Bert [Kevin McCaughan]

"He joked that we'll need a helicopter soon," Mr McCaughan said.

He was perhaps speaking from experience as it would not be the first time the area has been cut off from the outside world.

In November 1998, an RAF Chinook helicopter was deployed to airlift animal feed to Glenshesk farmers who had been left stranded by a major landslide.

During Saturday's storm, local residents placed traffic cones along the edge of the road to warn other drivers about the hazard.

They said staff from the Roads Service visited the site over the weekend and on Sunday afternoon it remained coned off.

But there is concern and frustration in the area because of the length of time it is taking to begin repairs at the first landslide site.

'Swift action is needed'

Sinn Féin assembly member Philip McGuigan told BBC News NI he has contacted the Roads Service to express his concerns over the stability of the remaining road.

Mr McGuigan said he had been assured that the new landslide was "well sign-posted" but he acknowledged it still posed a danger.

"The worry is that the road could subside when somebody is actually driving on it," he told BBC News NI.

He added that the first landslide was "a major ongoing issue" in the area and he had submitted an assembly question about it as recently as last Monday.

He said he had been "looking for an update so people would be kept informed" about the progress of the road repairs.

The assembly member said residents were aware that the first landslide would not be a quick fix but he also acknowledged that if the second section of the road has to be shut, several families would be stranded.

Mr McGuigan said "swift action is needed" and he plans to raise the issue in Northern Ireland Assembly again on Monday.

When contacted about the latest landslide, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) told BBC News NI that the Roads Service was dealing with the issue.

The Roads Service has been contacted for a response.

Latest Stories

  • Some seniors outraged over being left out of federal plan to dole out $250 cheques

    Some Canadian seniors say they're feeling abandoned by the Liberal government's latest inflation relief measure after learning they don't qualify for it.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that his government would send $250 cheques to the 18.7 million people in Canada who worked in 2023 and earned $150,000 or less.Those cheques, which the government is calling the "Working Canadians Rebate," are expected to be delivered in "early spring 2025," Trudeau said. Anyone who was not working in

  • Sherri Papini Was Found Alive 8 Years Ago. Her Husband Sensed Something Was Off 'as Soon as I Saw Her Face'

    The California mother of two eventually admitted to fabricating her November 2016 abduction and pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges

  • Wisconsin drunk driver sentenced to 37 years in prison in 4 siblings' deaths, made 'offensive' comments

    A man in Wisconsin had his comments blasted by a judge as "outrageous" before being handed a prison sentence of 37.5 years for a drunken-driving crash that killed four siblings almost one year ago.

  • Gone in less than 3 minutes: Moncton car dealer frustrated by vehicle theft

    When Kevin Campbell took a 1991 Chevy truck in trade at his dealership on Moncton's Salisbury Road in early November, he didn't have it for long.But not because it sold right away.The 1991 Chevrolet C1500 SS 454, listed for more than $28,000, was stolen off his lot on Nov. 14, around 1:30 a.m., he said."This truck is very distinct. There wouldn't be another one, I bet you, in all of New Brunswick. If there was, there would be one or two, so very recognizable, very distinguishable truck, very des

  • Seven young people arrested following home invasion in Vaughan

    Seven young people were arrested Friday night after police responded to a home invasion in Vaughan, Ont. that was still in progress when officers arrived.One suspect is still at-large after fleeing while in handcuffs, York Regional Police say. Officers were called about the home invasion shortly after 9 p.m. near Ventura Way and Beverley Glen Boulevard, says a news release. When police arrived the home invasion was still in progress while two idling vehicles waited nearby. The vehicles, which we

  • Kayaker’s leg amputated in 20-hour ordeal trapped between rocks on Australia river

    A kayaker’s leg was amputated during a dramatic, hours-long rescue operation to free him from between rocks on a river in Australia on Saturday, local police said.

  • Quebecer, 81, sentenced to life in prison for killing ailing wife 'out of love'

    LAVAL, Que. — An 81-year-old Quebec man said Friday he killed his ailing wife out of love and compassion, as he was sentenced to serve at least 10 years and six months in prison for her murder.

  • Hawkesbury OPP officer charged with assault

    An Ontario Provincial Police officer with the detachment in Hawkesbury, Ont., has been charged with two counts of assault, the police force says.The charges stem from an early morning incident on July 1 when officers at the detachment spotted a vehicle driving in a "suspicious manner" through their staff parking lot, according to a Saturday evening media release.When two people got out of the vehicle, officers reacted, the OPP said.In the ensuing "interaction," the two people were both injured a

  • How Police Tracked Down a Serial Killer Who Got Away with It for Years by Preying on the Elderly

    'People Magazine Investigates' looks into the serial murders of Billy Chemirmir

  • Sask. principal convicted of sexual assault after alleged 'butt-grabbing' of Grade 7 student to get new trial

    A Saskatchewan principal convicted of sexual assault in 2023 will have another chance to clear his name.The principal was accused of grabbing a Grade 7 student's butt in a school hallway in September 2021. He was found guilty of sexual assault and sexual interference.On April 26, 2023, he was sentenced to six months in jail, followed by two years probation and a host of additional orders as a result of the sexual interference conviction.The principal appealed his conviction and sentence. On Nov.

  • Judge reduces prison sentence for Capitol rioter who berated and insulted him

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday imposed a one-year reduction in a prison sentence for a man who stormed the U.S. Capitol and then engaged in a pattern of disruptive courtroom behavior, including berating and insulting the judge.

  • Idaho Teen, 18, Charged After Newborn Baby Girl Found Dead Inside of Safe Haven Box

    The teenager faces a felony offense for failing to report a death to law enforcement after the baby's body was found on Oct. 13

  • Canada Post says no 'major breakthrough' in talks with union 2nd week of strike begins

    Canada Post vice-president Jon Hamilton told Global News on Saturday that there has not been a "major breakthrough" in talks with the Canadian Union of Postal Employees (CUPW) as a nationwide strike enters its second week. He said the financially struggling company wants to reach a fair deal with its workers but "there's only so far we can go."

  • 18-year-old sentenced to probation in Edmonton high school stabbing case

    An 18-year-old who admitted to driving away from the scene of a fatal attack outside an Edmonton high school has been sentenced to 12 months of probation.The young man was 15 when he was charged in 2022 — one of seven youths accused in the death of a Grade 10 student, who died in hospital a few days after he was stabbed.The name of the victim and the school he attended are covered by a court-ordered publication ban. None of the accused, whose ages ranged from 14 to 17 at the time of the assault,

  • Woman charged in fatal Vanier stabbing was previously accused of stabbing husband

    A woman charged in a fatal stabbing in Ottawa's Vanier neighbourhood last month was previously accused of stabbing her husband in the United States, CBC has confirmed. Elianne Assinewai, 58, was charged with second-degree murder after Jean Cowie, 50, was stabbed to death in a Ste. Monique Street apartment on Oct. 28. CBC is now able to report that the same woman stabbed her then husband James Raymond Assinewai numerous times during a 2011 domestic dispute in Fort Covington, N.Y. New York State P

  • Canadian government apologizes to Inuit in Nunavik for mass killing of sled dogs

    Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Gary Anandasangaree has formally apologized to Inuit in Nunavik for the federal government's role in the mass killing of sled dogs in the region in the 1950s and 1960s.Anandasangaree delivered the apology Saturday evening at the local community centre of Kangiqsujuaq in Nunavik, the Inuit region of northern Quebec. Community members and elders who lived through the dog slaughter were in attendance. Representatives of the RCMP were also there to show their s

  • Trudeau, political leaders denounce 'violence and hatred' at anti-NATO demonstration in Montreal

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has joined federal cabinet ministers and other politicians in condemning Friday night's anti-NATO demonstration in Montreal, calling the protesters' actions "appalling." Montreal police say at least three people were arrested after protests by pro-Palestinian and anti-NATO demonstrators turned violent, with protesters throwing objects at police, lighting two vehicles on fire and breaking windows.Police say they arrested a 22-year-old woman for obstructing police wor

  • Haiti wonders what's next as gang violence surges and the push for a UN peacekeeping mission flops

    SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — When Kenyan police arrived in Haiti as part of a U.N.-backed mission earlier this year to tackle gang violence, hopes were high.

  • Man dead, 5 injured after Brampton collision: police

    A man is dead and five people are injured after a two-car collision in Brampton just after midnight Sunday, police say.Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a collision at the intersection of Steeles and Finch avenues, Peel police said in an email.Police say they found a man with life-threatening injuries and emergency responders began life-saving measures. He was then transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police say.Peel paramedics say five p

  • Adoptive parents arrested on suspicion of murder, torture in death of 10-year-old Moreno Valley boy

    The adoptive parents of a 10-year-old Moreno Valley boy were arrested after he was transported to a hospital and later died.