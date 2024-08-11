Residents fear flying Union flag at village hall will scare people away

Hayley Dixon
·3 min read
Claxton village hall
The council has heard strong reactions for and against the plan for Claxton village hall - Newsquest

A row has broken out in a Norfolk village over plans to fly the Union flag as some residents have complained it is “divisive” and could scare people away.

Locals in Claxton are opposing plans to erect a flagpole outside the village hall, warning that the connotations of the national flag could put people off moving there.

The parish council has now heard “strong reactions for and against” an application for planning permission to erect a 9ft 6in flagpole outside the Claxton and Carleton St Peter village hall.

One resident in the village, which has a population of just under 300, called on councillors to consider that there was “a fine line between patriotism and nationalism” and that bunting should be used instead.

Another objected that the “flag itself is still divisive”, parish council minutes reveal.

The village hall committee applied to erect the flagpole on grounds owned by the council.

Its letter to the council said: “We would intend to acquire suitably sized versions (no larger than 6’ x 3’) of the Union flag, the St George’s flag and the flag of Norfolk.

“It is our intention to fly flags on a variety of occasions. These would include major holidays and large events at the hall of a community nature.

“There is no list, but we, the committee, would decide on a case-by-case basis. We would not expect to seek your approval each time and hope you would be happy to allow us to use common sense in determining which flag is flown when.”

‘British way of expressing joy’

It was noted that they would follow government guidelines.

The guidance, updated in 2021, says: “Flags are a very British way of expressing joy and pride – they are emotive symbols which can boost local and national identities, strengthen community cohesion and mark civic pride.

“The Government has recently issued guidance encouraging the flying of the Union flag on all UK government buildings throughout the year, alongside other national and local flags.”

The council has approved the plans to erect the flagpole but some villagers remain unhappy about it.

Glynnis White, who lives near the village hall, told the Eastern Daily Press: “The flag is often used as a symbol against immigration and it would worry me if it was being used in the wrong way.

“We should be proud of where we come from but I would like to know more about people’s motivations.”

One parishioner said: “Village hall funds should be spent on more pressing matters – central heating, PA system, ground source heat pump.”

Others asked whether it could discourage people from using the hall and if potential vandalism had been taken into account.

But others supported the plans, including Nancy Harrison, who said: “Why should we be ashamed of our flag? If it puts people off from moving here then they shouldn’t.”

Some were upset that the council refused to consult with residents.

After he was approached by a parishioner Ben Goldsborough, the new Labour MP for South Norfolk, wrote to the council asking for all information about the decision to be made public.

“There are people for and against this and they all need to have some buy-in in the process,” he said.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • ‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts

    Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w

  • 'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story

    The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.

  • Lara Trump's Kamala Harris Attack Turns Into Massive Self-Own

    The RNC co-chair and daughter-in-law of Donald Trump said without irony that, unlike the vice president, she only wants to get a job based on merit.

  • Listen: Cops Scramble to Secure Hospital for Biden Health Scare

    Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet

  • Walz hits back at Team Trump: He ‘knows nothing about service’

    Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) criticized former President Trump, saying he knows “nothing about service,” as the campaign trail debate over Walz’s military record continues. Walz, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, said he was proud to wear the “uniform of this country” for 24 years. “Each of you talk about service, Donald Trump…

  • Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump

    Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.

  • Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering

    Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly chaotic in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. New New York Times polls on Saturday showed Harris leading Trump

  • OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw

    You might have to squint to see what happened.

  • Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question

    Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.

  • JD Vance says mass deportations should 'start with 1 million,' defends 'thought experiment' giving parents extra votes

    Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."

  • She once stormed the Capitol for Trump. Now, she’ll be supporting Kamala Harris in November

    Pamela Hemphill who once stormed the Capitol for former President Donald Trump will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in November.

  • Reagan-appointed judge uses footnote to ding the Supreme Court’s Trump immunity ruling

    A federal trial court judge in North Carolina used a highly unusual footnote in a ruling Friday to take a swipe at the Supreme Court, accusing the conservative majority of attempting to “redesign” the presidency when it granted sweeping immunity to Donald Trump.

  • Trump Dinner Guest Nick Fuentes Declares ‘War’ on the Ex-Prez

    Nick Fuentes and his army of white supremacist followers played their opening hand in a self-declared “war” against former President Donald Trump Friday.“Tonight I declared a new Groyper War against the Trump campaign,” Fuentes wrote in an X post Friday night, referring to the nickname his fans have adopted.“We support Trump, but his campaign has been hijacked by the same consultants, lobbyists, & donors that he defeated in 2016, and they’re blowing it,” Fuentes continued. “Without serious chang

  • Protesters interrupted Harris’ speech again. This time, she addressed them

    As Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at a campaign stop in Arizona, a group of protesters began chanting off to her right. It was unclear to CNN what exactly they said.

  • Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk

    Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…

  • New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race

    If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden

  • Ukraine is striking targets hundreds of miles inside Russia for 3 key reasons, experts say

    Ukraine has increasingly struck targets deep inside Russian territory in recent months, carrying out a number of hits on airbases and oil refineries.

  • California Democrat Makes Revelation About Trump's Wild Helicopter Story

    Nate Holden, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, said Donald Trump confused him with another politician in his state.

  • Missouri head of corrections held in contempt, wrongfully convicted man still in prison

    This is the third time this summer that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has tried to keep someone who was wrongfully convicted in prison.

  • Alyssa Farah Griffin: Trump Mar-a-Lago presser an ‘absolute dumpster fire’

    Former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin on Friday disparaged President Trump’s lengthy press conference Thursday, arguing the GOP presidential nominee was hurting himself. “This was an absolute dumpster fire of a press conference, just to be clear,” Farah Griffin said on “CNN News Central” to the outlet’s Kate Bolduan, in a clip highlighted…