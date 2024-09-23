Residents flee as Russian troops close in on Ukrainian village of Pokrovsk

Russian forces have been intensifying their attacks on the approach to the town of Pokrovsk in the Donbas, which used to be a key logistical hub far back from the front, crucial for supplying Ukrainian troops and towns in the east. But now, water, electricity and gas supplies have been cut off and most residents are getting out while they still can. FRANCE 24's Catherine Norris Trent reports from Pokrovsk.

