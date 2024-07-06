Residents of Fort Good Hope, N.W.T. return home after 3-week evacuation

In Fort Good Hope, N.W.T., residents returned home on Saturday after a three-week long wildfire evacuation.

Flights ferrying evacuees home from Délı̨nę and Norman Wells started at around midday, and are expected to continue until 8 p.m. on Saturday, according to an update from the N.W.T. government.

About 170 evacuees will be returning home from Norman Wells, along with 20 evacuees from Délı̨nę.

Community members who evacuated to a fish camp about 15 kilometres from the community arrived home on Thursday, according to Fort Good Hope Chief Collin Pierrot.

The first plane of evacuees touched down in the community at about 1 p.m., Pierrot told CBC. It was carrying evacuees from Délı̨nę.

Pierrot and his partner Brenda were at the airport to welcome them. Brenda described it as a "reunion."

"They had a few elders in there," she said, "their grandchildren running to them and hugging them, kissing them."

Two family members reunite after a plane bringing home evacuees from Délı̨nę, N.W.T. arrives in Fort Good Hope on Saturday afternoon. (Brenda Pierrot)

Fort Good Hope was placed on evacuation order because of a threatening wildfire on June 15. That evacuation order has now officially lifted.

The fire, VQ001, is still active, and was last measured at 8,226 hectares, but is no longer considered a major threat to the community, N.W.T. Fire said in an update on Saturday.

"The line adjacent to the community is secure. Wildfire risk has drastically reduced for the community."

Pierrot told CBC that going forward, the local fire brigade will continue to monitor the fire where it is closest to the community with help from a territorial fire crew.