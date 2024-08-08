Residents Gather in Front of Immigration Service Business to Oppose Far-Right Protest

Thousands of counter-protesters gathered in Newcastle on Wednesday, August 7, ahead of expected anti-immigration protests in the city and across the UK.

Footage filmed by Hugo Fearnley shows demonstrators gathered in front of The Beacon Centre, an immigration service business that was on the list of expected targets in far-right protests.

“Amazing show of support from the local community protecting refugee support services. No sign of the far right here,” Fearnely wrote on X.

People rallied across the country, following reports that at least 100 anti-immigrant marches were being planned for Wednesday night. Credit: Hugo Fearnley via Storyful